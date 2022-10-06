For Sept. 19-25, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 19 - A 14-year-old juvenile male was arrested for assault at the Edina School District office, 5701 Normandale Road.
Sept. 20 - Credit card fraud was reported on the 6500 block of France Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on northbound Highway 100, north of Benton Avenue.
Sept. 21 - Police responded to a request for a welfare check near Tracy Avenue and Valley Lane.
A 73-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation at 60th Street west and Virginia Avenue.
The theft of a $90 communications device was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A vehicle fled police during a traffic stop on northbound Highway 100 near Benton Avenue.
A 54-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at Tracy Avenue and Vernon Avenue.
Sept. 22 - A 28-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at France Avenue and Minnesota Drive.
$323 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A 54-year-old woman was arrested for stealing $569 worth of apparel from Macy’s.
A man was arrested for a driver’s license violation at 78th Street West and Washington Avenue.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
Sept. 23 - A 21-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue.
The theft of a $1,600 catalytic converter was reported on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.
Keys were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Oak Drive, for a $250 loss.
A $1,100 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.
Gift cards and money were reported stolen in a theft by swindle on the 5300 block of Halifax Avenue, for a $7,500 loss.
$13,656 worth of items were reported shoplifted from Flirt Boutique, 3927 49 ½ St. W.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police after being involved in a traffic stop at Interlachen Boulevard and Vernon Avenue.
Police responded to a medical emergency on the 4900 block of Hibiscus Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 3900 block of 49 ½ Street.
Sept. 24 - A man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Cologne valued at $119 was reported stolen at Sephora at Southdale Center.
An assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
An auto theft was reported on the 5800 block of Mait Lane.
Sept. 25 - An auto theft was reported on the 6200 block of Parkwood Road.
$560 worth of merchandise was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
$3,300 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4200 block of Alden Drive.
A 52-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at Target.
