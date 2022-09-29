For Sept. 12-18, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 12 - A woman was arrested for domestic assault.
A 45-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct on the 4700 block of Southview Lane.
Sept. 13 - A tree was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Londonberry Road, for a loss of $1.
A laser level, CDs, money and credit cards were reported stolen on the 4000 block of Lynn Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 4800 block of Sunnyslope Road.
$3,180 was reported stolen by swindle on the 4900 block of Poppy Lane.
The theft of $200 worth of miscellaneous items was reported on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
Sept. 14 - A 36-year-old man was arrested for DWI after a welfare check was called in at France Avenue and Hazelton Road.
$1,385 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6300 block of John Harris Drive.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault.
Sept. 15 - A 33-year-old man was arrested for tampering with a vehicle on the 4000 block of 49th Street West.
A 56-year-old man was arrested on the 7000 block of York Avenue South for possession of methamphetamine and a violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at Residence Inn, 3400 Edinborough Way.
Identity theft was reported on the 6200 block of Braeburn Circle.
Firearms and a ballistic vest were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a $625 loss.
An auto theft was reported on the 4600 block of Arden Avenue.
An auto theft was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
$2,616 in cash was reported stolen in a case of fraud on the 3600 block of Hazelton Road.
$880 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7000 block of Vernon Avenue.
Sept. 16 - A 25-year-old man was arrested for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
An auto theft was reported at Southdale Center.
Three juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 17, were arrested for disorderly conduct on the 5700 block of Normandale Road.
Sept. 17 - Cash and wireless earbuds were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a $270 loss.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation on the 5400 block of Wooddale Avenue South.
Sept. 18 - A $300 bike was reported stolen on the 3900 block of France Avenue South.
A woman was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and France Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Danens Drive, for a $300 loss.
A $1,300 bike was reported stolen at Snuffy’s Malt Shop, 4502 Valley View Road.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7400 block of West Shore Drive, for a $2,000 loss.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.