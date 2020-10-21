For Oct. 5-11, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 5 – A miscellaneous public call was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$5,000 in tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Metro Blvd.
A burglary was reported on the 5200 block of Duggan Plaza.
$250 in tools were reported stolen from a vehicle at New Earth Landscaping, 5251 73rd St. W.
A sign worth $5 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Valley View Road.
Auto parts and a cellphone were reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center, for a loss of $601.
Identity theft was reported on the 4900 block of Arden Avenue.
$1,548 in cosmetics were reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
A 22-year-old female was arrested for providing a false name to police on the 5100 block of Sherwood Road.
Oct. 6 – A restraining order violation was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for burglary on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
A bike worth $700 was reported stolen at Onyx Edina Apartments, 6725 York Ave.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4600 block of Woodland Road.
A restraining order violation was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A bike worth $300 was reported stolen on the 7600 block of York Avenue South.
A 68-year-old female was arrested for a DWI at 66th Street and York Avenue South.
A 49-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 6600 block of France Avenue South.
Oct. 7 – A prepaid cellphone worth $129 was reported stolen at Target, 7000 York Avenue South.
Bikes were reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $400.
Credit cards, an iPad and various other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Olinger Blvd, for a loss of $466.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI with controlled substance at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Oct. 8 – A check forgery was reported at Wings Financial, 7300 France Avenue.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at 77th Street West and Parklawn Avenue.
A vehicle was reported fleeing police at Highway 100 and Benton Ave.
A 26 year-old-male was arrested for a small amount marijuana in a vehicle at Halifax Avenue and 50th Street West.
A bike worth $2,663 was reported stolen at One Southdale Place, 6800 York Avenue South.
A 57-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting $216 in groceries at Lunds & Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W.
Credit cards, a wallet and other items were reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W., for a loss of $181.
A ring worth $8,000 was reported stolen on the 5000 block of France Avenue.
A robbery was reported at AT&T, 6555 York Avenue South.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for criminal damage to property at the Southdale Center.
A 25-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
Oct. 9 – Counterfeit currency was reported at Lunds & Byerlys, 7171 France Ave S.
A 48-year-old male was arrested for vehicle theft at Firestone, 3415 66th St. W.
An adult male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at Highway 100 and 44th Avenue West.
A 41-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Oct. 10 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for obstructing the legal process at Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave S.
A tool worth $99 was reported stolen on the 6300 block of York Avenue.
Car console parts, keys and change were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of West Shore Drive, for a loss of $230.
A mountain bike worth $800 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A restraining order violation was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
An assault was reported at Pamela Park, 4303 58th Street West.
$340 in $20 bills were reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 7171 France Ave.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at 50th Street West, east of Eden Avenue.
Oct. 11 – A fleeing motorist was reported at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
A group of cars were reported racing on the 7400 block of Metro Boulevard.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance at Benton Avenue and Josephine Avenue.
$170 in various items were reported stolen from a vehicle at St. Patrick`s Church, 6820 Patrick`s Lane.
A bike worth $50 was reported stolen at Edina Liquors, 3943 50th Street West.
$148 was reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 3945 50th Street West.
$2,440 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Our Lady of Grace Church, 5071 Eden Avenue.
Keys, makeup, a cellphone and a purse were reported stolen from a vehicle at Our Lady of Grace Church, 5071 Eden Avenue, for a loss of $1,331.
A wallet, credit cards, and other items were reported stolen on the 5000 block of Kelsey Terrace, for a loss of $344.
