For Oct. 3-10, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

Oct. 3 – Halloween decorations and shoes were reported stolen on the 5300 block of Windsor Avenue, for a loss of $110.

A 33-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 7000 block of York Avenue.

$328 in handbags were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Property damage was reported on the 4000 block of 51st Street West.

Oct. 4 – Two females were arrested for fleeing police at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.

$400 in firearms were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.

A server worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Ohms Lane.

A 77-year-old female was arrested for first-degree DWI at an undisclosed location.

Perfume worth $634 was reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.

A catalytic converter worth $200 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Hillside Lane.

A 41-year-old male was arrested for driving without insurance and a 26-year-old female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.

Oct. 5 – Property damage was reported on the 4600 block of Casco Avenue.

$4,230 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4200 block of Branson Street.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4800 block of Sunnyside Road.

$5,086 in handbags and jewelry were reported stolen at Tory Burch in the Galleria.

Gift cards, a pocket knife, phone cord and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3200 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $253.

A wireless gauge set worth $650 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Branson Street.

An iPhone 11 worth $800 was reported stolen at AT&T, 6555 York Ave.

A key fob worth $400 was reported stolen on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4600 block of Annaway Drive.

Property damage was reported at Sunrise of Edina, 7128 France Ave.

Oct. 6 – A driver’s license, COVID-19 vaccination card, debit card and fanny pack were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $43.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.

A package of clothing and makeup was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue South, for a loss of $281.

A baseball hat, tea and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $1,500.

A catalytic converter worth $2,500 was reported stolen at Fish Window Cleaning, 7681 Washington Ave.

Apple Airpods were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road, for a loss of $100.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4500 block of 42nd Street.

A 38-year-old male was arrested for stealing $385 worth of clothing at Southdale Center.

Check forgery was reported on the 5400 block of Londonderry Road.

A 38-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and theft on the 7000 block of York Avenue.

An assault was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.

Property damage was reported at the Galleria.

A male and female, both 19, were arrested for possession of a stolen gun at 50th Street West and Bruce Avenue.

Oct. 7 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6800 block of Oaklawn Avenue.

$20 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.

Credit cards, identity documents and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard, for a loss of $250.

A license plate was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Fuller Street.

Suitcases, a dehumidifier and other items were reported stolen on the 3200 block of 66th Street West.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.

A motor vehicle was reported stolen at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.

A 52-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 6100 block of Wooddale Avenue.

Credit cards, cash, a driver’s license and a Louis Vuitton wallet were reported stolen on the 6900 block of York Avenue, for a loss of $801.

Oct. 8 – A 23-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a control substance and fourth-degree DWI in the area of 66th Street West and Hillside Lane.

A garage door opener, house key and change were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $10.

A 54-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 at Southdale Center.

Property damage was reported on the 3200 block of 66th Street West.

Indecent exposure was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.

A burglary was reported on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.

Financial transaction card fraud was reported on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.

A 63-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.

Oct. 9 – A GPS watch, gold chain and collectibles were reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue, for a loss of $10,550.

Photo/optical equipment was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue, for a loss of $100.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 0-100 block of Spur Road.

A person fleeing police was reported at Interstate 494 and France Avenue South.

A 20-year-old male was arrested for driving without insurance on Highway 169 and Highway 62.

A 33-year-old female and 41-year-old male were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle at a Walgreens.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Creston Road.

A garage door opener worth $30 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4800 block of Wilford Way.

A 49-year-old female was arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 on the 6800 block of York Avenue.

Credit cards, handbags and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of Southcrest Drive, for a loss of $21.

A frisbee disc golf bag and cash was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $235.

A 39-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Southdale Center.

A 19-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.

Oct. 10 – A 22-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Highway 100.

Framed art and Yamaha speakers were reported stolen at Anytime Fitness, 4451 76th St. W., for a loss of $250.

A backpack, garage door opener and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Parkwood Lane, for a loss of $283.

A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.

Shoes worth $30 were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria.

A 28-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 6100 block of Interlachen Boulevard.

