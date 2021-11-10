For Oct. 25-31, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 25 – Graffiti was reported on the 7300 block of Cahill Road.
Disorderly conduct was reported on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 5400 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
Oct. 26 – Fraudulent credit card use was reported on the 7300 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $1,514.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for burglary on the 4200 block of Valley View Road.
A 30-year-old female was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A 27-year-old female and a 34-year-old female were arrested for shoplifting clothes in Southdale Center.
Identity theft was reported on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
Oct. 27 – A vehicle was reported stolen at Starbucks, 3939 50th St. W.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Haute Dog Spa, 7459 France Ave. S.
A catalytic converter worth $1,800 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Washington Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 7400 block of Kellogg Avenue.
$186 in consumable goods were reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W.
$1,224 in fragrance bottles were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
Oct. 28 – A burglary was reported on the 6300 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
$415 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at M Health Fairview Breast Center, 6545 France Ave. S.
A trailer worth $2,200 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Property damage was reported on the 3900 block of Market Place.
A 13-year-old female and two 14-year-old females were arrested for drug offenses on the 4700 block of Southview Lane.
An instance of second-degree DWI was logged at Rutledge Road and Brookside Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 6300 block of South Knoll Drive.
Oct. 29 – A 21-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at Highway 169 and Bren Road.
A theft was reported at Holiday, 5200 Interlachen Blvd.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Gentle Transitions, 7346 Ohms Lane.
$119,910 was reported on the 4500 block of Parkside Lane.
A 25-year-old was arrested for stealing bikes worth $800 at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
A 44-year-old female was arrested for DWI on the 6100 block of Ewing Avenue South.
A Michael Kors purse, Apple Airpods Pro and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $735.
A book and computer were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4700 block of Southview Lane, for a loss of $650.
$2,400 was reported stolen on the 7300 block Gallagher Drive.
Oct. 30 – A 25-year-old female was arrested for suspicion of DWI at southbound Highway 100 and 70th Street.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 7000 block of Highway 100.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated and drug possession on the 6300 block of McIntyre Point.
$250 in handbags were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of 66th Street West.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for stealing bikes worth a total of $800 at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
A Galaxy phone and another portable electronic communications device were reported stolen at T-Mobile, 6815
York Ave. S., for a loss of $2,799.
Oct. 31 – A vehicle fleeing police was reported at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
A 54-year-old female was arrested for suspicion of DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
Property damage was reported on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
An adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Penn Avenue South and 81st Street West.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order at Vernon Avenue and Olinger Road.
Aggravated robbery was reported on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
