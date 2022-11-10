For Oct. 24-30, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 24 – An animal bite was reported on the 4300 block of Dunberry Lane.
The theft of credit cards was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
An assault was reported on the 5600 block of Gate Park Road.
An identity theft was reported on the 3600 block of Hazelton Road.
An $800 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
An $800 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Concord Avenue.
A theft was reported on the 7100 block of York Ave. S.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4600 block of Hibiscus Avenue.
A pair of $200 sunglasses was reported stolen on the 400 block of Claremore Court.
A 61-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.
A 36-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $438 worth of merchandise at Target.
An identity theft was reported on the 3600 block of Hazelton Road.
Oct. 25 – An identity theft was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
An assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Oct. 26 – A burglary was reported on the 4400 block of Claremore Drive.
An Apple Watch, sunglasses and AirPods Pro were reported stolen on the 5500 block of Halifax Lane, for an $800 loss.
A stolen bike was reported at the 50th & France Lunds & Byerlys, for a $100 loss.
A shoplifter was arrested for stealing $228 in apparel at Southdale Center.
Oct. 27 – A man was arrested for DWI at Interstate 494 and Bush Lake Road.
A $20 garage door opener was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Philbrook Lane.
Clothing and $30 cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Oaklawn Avenue, for a $270 loss.
A 15-year-old male was arrested for making threats of violence on the 7400 block of Sheridan Avenue South.
A man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
Oct. 28 – $1,460 worth of items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Lynn Avenue.
A $1,000 laptop was reported stolen on the 7500 block of France Avenue South.
A pair of sunglasses and cash were reported stolen on the 4200 block of Crocker Avenue, for a $220 loss.
A theft was reported on the 4800 block of 77th Street West.
Two women and one juvenile female were arrested for shoplifting $331 worth of toiletries at Walgreens, 4916 France Ave.
Oct. 29 – An 18-year-old woman was arrested after a hit-and-run collision at Southdale Center.
An auto theft was reported on the 4600 block of Townes Circle.
A stolen vehicle was recovered at 56th Street West and Hanson Road.
Oct. 30 – A 27-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 77th Street West.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
Miscellaneous items including an Elsa kids’ costume from “Frozen” were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
A 16-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting $207 worth of men’s clothing from Macy’s.
A domestic dispute was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A 38-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Hazelton Road and France Avenue.
