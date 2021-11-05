For Oct. 18-24, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 18 – Property damage was reported on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive.
Lawn equipment and a construction brick were reported stolen on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $91.
$30,074 in miscellaneous items were reported on the 6700 block of Cheyenne Trail.
Oct. 19 – A cellphone worth $850 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
$50 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6900 block of York Avenue.
A 41-year-old female was arrested for violation of a restraining order on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
A stolen vehicle fled police at an undisclosed location.
$8,700 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Metro Boulevard.
Oct. 20 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of France Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
$1,598 was reported stolen by credit card fraud on the 6400 block of Colony Way.
Vitamins, shampoo and lotion were reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $70.
Documents worth $49 were reported stolen by fraud on the 5800 block of Brook Drive.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6200 block of France Avenue South.
$600 in cash-app money was reported stolen by swindle on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle at Southdale Center.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
Credit cards, documents, handbags and other items were reported stolen at McCormick and Schmicks in Galleria, for a loss of $286.
$1,899 in portable electronic communication devices were reported stolen at Target, 7000 York Ave.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 4000 block of 44th Street West.
$2,763 in fragrances were reported stolen at Cos Bar, 3905 50th St. W.
Oct. 21 – A domestic assault was reported on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive.
A package with $20 in perfume was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.
$1,012 in jewelry was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 36-year-old male and 65-year-old male were arrested for stealing $4,425 in clothing at Southdale Center.
A wallet, combination lock and cash were reported stolen at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W., for a loss of $130.
Oct. 22 – A vehicle fled police at Highway 169 and Interstate 494.
Property damage was reported at Pamela Park, 4303 58th St. W.
Women’s skis, a drill set and set of lights were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $1,402.
Consumable goods and other items were reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 3950 50th St. W., for a loss of $243.
Campaign buttons, a lighter and a binder with celebrity photos and signatures were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $500.
Chairs worth $179 were reported stolen on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
Property damage was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Cahill Road.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Oct. 23 – A 35-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 62 near Tracy Avenue.
Men’s joggers worth $148 were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Arden Avenue.
A Louis Vuitton purse, Burberry watch, Tory Burch wallet and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $2,561.
Assault was reported on the 7700 block of York Avenue South.
Documents worth $2,000 were reported stolen on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
Oct. 24 – A 47-year-old female was arrested for DWI on the 5600 block of Tracy Avenue.
$285 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
$60 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 3800 block of Gallagher Drive.
