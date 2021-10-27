For Oct. 11-17, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 11 – Graffiti was reported on the 5500 block of Ridgeview Drive.
$1,350 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Target, 7000 York Ave.
A socket set worth $59 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 6900 block of France Avenue South.
A wagon worth $25 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
Oct. 12 – A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of York Avenue.
A 56-year-old female was arrested for stealing several items on the 7000 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $65.
$1,435 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center.
Oct. 13 – A catalytic converter worth $200 was reported stolen on the 6300 block of York Avenue South.
A bike worth $300 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
A theft was reported on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.
A portable electronic communications device worth $250 was reported stolen at Shake Shack, 6603 France Ave. S.
Oct. 14 – A theft by swindle was reported on the 7000 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $484.
A 41-year-old female was arrested for aggravated kidnapping on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
Fragrances and clothes were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $216.
Oct. 15 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police on the 6800 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A lunch bag worth $20 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
A toolbox with tools inside was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $100.
$2,627 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6800 block of Brook Drive.
$51 in eyeshadow was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Three juvenile males were arrested for burglary on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Town Hall Station, 4500 Valley View Rd.
Oct. 16 – A 45-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
A vehicle fleeing police was reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license on the 6200 block of Gleason Road.
An adult female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Interstate 494 and Bush Lake Road.
Oct. 17 – Cash and beer were reported stolen at TJs of Edina, 7100 Amundson Ave., for a loss of $91.
A robbery was reported on the 5100 block of Halifax Ave. S.
A printer worth $289 was reported stolen at Office Depot, 7535 France Ave. S.
An adult male and female were arrested for burglary at Public Storage, 4425 77th St. W.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.