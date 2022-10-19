For Oct. 10-16, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 10 - Property damage was reported on the 6800 block of Langford Drive.
Fraudulent activity was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
$800 worth of miscellaneous merchandise was reported shoplifted on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
Oct. 11 - $103 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of York Avenue South.
A swan lawn decoration was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Antrim Court, for a $975 loss.
Money and a debit card were reported stolen at the Southdale YMCA, 7355 York Ave. S., for a $201 loss.
Oct. 12 - A 47-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.
Damage to property was reported on the 4700 block of 70th Street West.
A $1,500 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
Oct. 13 - A handbag and several other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard, for a $150 loss.
$226 worth of property was reported stolen in a theft from a vehicle on the 6500 block of West Shore Drive.
A 26-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault.
Oct. 14 - A 22-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle on the 4100 block of 46th Street West.
A 54-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on northbound Highway 100, north of 50th Street West.
$52 worth of miscellaneous property was reported stolen in a shoplifting at Walgreens, 6975 York Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Pondwood Drive, for a $1 loss.
There were two reports of a stolen $1,500 catalytic converter on the 4400 block of 76th Street West.
A $1,500 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Edinborough Way.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for tampering with a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
Oct. 15 - Gold necklaces and earrings were reported stolen on the 5700 block of Normandale Road, for a $2,000 loss.
A case of limes, truck battery jumper, printer and cash were reported stolen in a burglary on the 7400 block of Bush Lake Road, for a $1,245 loss.
$20 worth of merchandise was reported stolen on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
Several items, including laundry pellets and Sour Patch Kids, were reported stolen at CVS, 6905 York Ave. S., for a $48 loss.
Suspicious activity was reported at 70th Street West and Highway 100.
Oct. 16 - Fraud was reported at the Galleria.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 5100 block of Hankerson Avenue.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for DWI at 70th Street West and Highway 100.
Someone fled police in a vehicle at Sunnyside Road and Edina Boulevard.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 4000 block of Sunnyside Road.
A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Mirror Lakes Drive, for a $1 loss.
Damage to property was reported on the 5900 block of Ashcroft Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5400 block of Highwood Drive West.
An attempted burglary was reported on the 5800 block of South Drive.
House keys and a toolbox were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Bruce Avenue, for a $151 loss.
Fraud was reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
$501 worth of auto parts/accessories were reported stolen on the 3300 block of Edinborough way.
