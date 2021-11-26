For Nov. 8-14, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 8 – Violation of a restraining order was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
Money and documents were reported stolen on the 5300 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $505.
A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue South.
$50 in license plates were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Golf Terrace.
$4,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen at Sir Lines A Lot, 7175 Cahill Rd.
Nov. 9 – $740 in vehicle storage containers were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
Check fraud was reported on the 5300 block of Wooddale Avenue.
A 21-year-old male and 37-year-old male were arrested for burglary on the 3900 block of 58th St. W.
Identity documents, handbags, credit cards and other items were reported stolen at Caribou Coffee, 6803 York
Ave. S., for a loss of $250.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6400 block of Margarets Lane.
Nov. 10 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6000 block of St. Johns Avenue.
A jump starter and vehicle documents were reported stolen on the 6500 block of Nordic Drive, for a loss of $76.
Cash and an LED light set were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of Nordic Drive, for a loss of $40.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 6600 block of Scadia Road.
Burglary was reported on the 5100 block of Gus Young Lane.
A garage door opener worth $20 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6700 block of West Trail.
A garage door opener worth $150 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6700 block of Samuel Road.
A passport, Tumi leather bag, Cabela’s gift cards and an Apple Air tag were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Sioux Trail, for a loss of $1,050.
Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Birth certificates, an HSA card, laptop and backpack were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6100 block of Beard Place, for a loss of $1,151.
A wallet, credit cards and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at New Horizon Academy, 4412 Valley
View Rd., for a loss of $709.
A handbag, notebook and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6800 block of Washington Avenue South, for a loss of $2,107.
Property damage was reported on the 6800 block of Washington Avenue South.
$1,250 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at YMCA, 7355 York Ave. S.
Property damage was reported on the 6800 block of York Avenue.
Nov. 11 – A till and change were reported stolen at Los Padres, 7015 Amundson Ave., for a loss of $25.
An Apple iPad worth $1,200 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Abbott Northwestern Medical, 8100 78th St. W.
$525 in wallets were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Credit cards, identity documents and other items were reported stolen at the Galleria, for a loss of $97.
An animal complaint was reported on the 5200 block of Abercrombie Drive.
$3,190 in handbags were reported stolen at Coach in the Galleria.
Burglary was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Drew Avenue.
A 23-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI test refusal at Valley View Road and McCauley Trail South.
A catalytic converter worth $800 was reported stolen on the 5800 block of McGuire Road.
Nov. 12 – An iPhone 12, credit cards and a driver’s license were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Rutledge Avenue, for a loss of $500.
A hit-and-run was reported at Lifetime Fitness in Southdale Center.
A check forgery was reported at Unity Bank, 7101 Washington Ave. S.
Harassment was reported on the 4500 block of Golf Terrace.
$2,550 was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Balder Lane.
$534 in bikes were reported stolen on the 5500 block of Hansen Road.
Nov. 13 – Suspicious activity was reported on the 4800 block of Sunnyslope Road.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 4300 block of 66th Street West.
Forgery was reported at Wings Financial Credit Union, 7300 France Ave. S.
Credit cards, a passport and other items were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Hazelton Road, for a loss of $35.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Arden Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Indianola Avenue.
$199 in clothing was reported stolen on the 4800 block of Woodhill Way.
Property damage was reported stolen on the 3500 block of 70th Street West.
A Kanyon bike worth $1,700 was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Hansen Road.
Burglary and fleeing police were reported on the 4200 block of Country Club Road.
Property damage was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Nov. 14 – A drawing tablet, sketch pad, backpack and headphones were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $210.
Two CDs worth $10 were reported stolen at Qdoba in Southdale Center.
$1,615 was reported stolen at Ragstock in Southdale Center.
Burglary was reported on the 6600 block of Iroquois Trail.
Clothes and a backpack were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $448.
Burglary was reported on the 6500 block of Cherokee Trail.
Credit cards, a driver’s license and a wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Creek Valley Road, for a loss of $103.
A Coach wallet, health insurance card, cash and a driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
A gift card, key card and portable electronic communication devices were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Normandale Road, for a loss of $326.
A robbery was reported on the 4700 block of France Avenue.
A 38-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
