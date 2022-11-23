For Nov. 7-13, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 7 – A hit-and-run was reported on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
A license plate was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
$1,100 worth of vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
A violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was reported on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
Police responded to a request for a welfare check on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.
An identity theft was reported on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$617 worth of merchandise was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
$2,662 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3200 block of 66th Street West.
Nov. 8 – A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 4600 block of Casco Avenue.
Sunglasses and a drill bit set were reported stolen in a burglary on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a $600 loss.
A $266 fragrance set was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A $150 pair of sunglasses was reported stolen on the 3200 block of 66th Street West.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
A phone and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a $500 loss.
A $3,200 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 8000 block of 78th Street West.
A 16-year-old male was arrested for stealing $109 worth of apparel from Macy’s.
Miscellaneous items were reported stolen at the Southdale YMCA, for a $30 loss.
Nov. 9 – A 39-year-old man was arrested for DWI at York Avenue South and 70th Street West.
An assault was reported at the Galleria.
Edina Police assisted Hopkins Police in taking a report of an identity theft that occurred on the 600 block of Robinwood Lane.
Dumbbells were reported stolen at Cambridge Towers Apartments, 1301 Cambridge Street, for a $5,000 loss.
Edina Police assisted Hopkins Police with a report of damage to property on the 500 block of Blake Road.
Nov. 10 – Tools and an electronic communications device were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard, for a $2,300 loss.
Assorted merchandise was reported shoplifted on the 5000 block of Vernon Avenue, for a $1 loss.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
$793 worth of miscellaneous clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s.
A 56-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting $253 worth of apparel at Macy’s.
Nov. 11 – A 26-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 169 and Bren Road.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 7000 block of Amundson Road.
Fraud was reported on the 4100 block of 50th Street West.
A forgery was reported on the 6700 block of Ridgeview Drive.
A 43-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 4900 block of France Avenue South.
A man was arrested for shoplifting $1,412 worth of clothing from Macy’s.
A man was arrested for DWI at 50th Street West and Maple Road.
Nov. 12 – A 38-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
A disturbance was reported at Chipotle, 6801 York Ave. S.
Nov. 13 – A 34-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
A $1,000 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Mildred Avenue.
A $1,200 iPhone 13 Pro was reported stolen at Edinborough Park.
Police responded to a request for a welfare check on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
A pair of $249 Apple AirPods Pro were reported stolen at the Southdale Center Life Time Fitness.
$1,200 worth of cash and foreign coins were reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 3500 block of 69th Street West.
