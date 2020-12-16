For Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 30 – $150 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
Credit cards and money were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6800 block of Langford Drive, for a loss of $200.
A vehicle was reported stolen at One Southdale Place, 6800 York Ave. S.
A backpack, car jack and plastic containers were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $60.
A 29-year-old female was arrested for stealing two Michael Kors coats, a Guess coat, Nautica jacket and other items from Macy’s at Southdale Center, for a loss of $847.
Dec. 1 – A check forgery was reported at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
A check forgery was reported at Fidelity Bank, 7600 Parklawn Ave.
A fleeing vehicle was reported at northbound Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
Sunglasses worth $80 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Dec. 2 – Graffiti was reported on the 3900 block of 49 1/2 Street West.
Property was reported lost on the 6900 block of Langford Ct.
Dec. 3 – A debit card and purse were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $20.
An assault was reported on the 4400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A sweater worth $80 was reported stolen on the 4500 block of 42nd Street West.
An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at Macy’s at Southdale Center.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for obstructing the legal process on southbound Highway 100, south of 66th Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 5900 block of Abbott Avenue South.
Dec. 4 – A 23-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
An attempted identity theft was reported at Lang`s Shell, 5101 Edina Industrial Blvd.
A bike worth $554 was reported stolen on the 7400 block of York Avenue South.
An Apple Macbook Pro worth $500 was reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria.
$426 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
$500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4000 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for stealing $250 in briefcases at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Dec. 5 – $450 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7500 block of France Avenue South.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
An assault was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
A violation of a restraining order (domestic abuse) was reported near Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave.
A forgery was reported on the 6500 block of Parnell Avenue.
A 79-year-old female was arrested for a DWI after an accident on Parklawn Road near Parklawn Court.
Property damage was reported on the 3200 block of 70th Street West.
Dec. 6 – Documents were reported stolen on the 4800 block of Lakeview Drive.
A tennis racquet, shoes and bikes were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $5,500.
Property damage was reported at Heatherton of Edina, 4120 Parklawn Ave.
A package of sunscreen worth $33 was reported stolen on the 4800 block of Golf Terrace.
