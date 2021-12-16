For Nov. 29 through Dec. 5, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

Nov. 29 – An assault was reported on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.

$373 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4800 block of 50th Street West.

Nov. 30 – A burglary was reported at Southdale Center.

An assault was reported on the 7400 block of York Avenue.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3200 block of 66th Street West.

Identity theft was reported on the 4500 block of Lakeview Drive.

A 32-year-old male was arrested for aggravated robbery at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Dec. 1 – A 60-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.

Cash, a register, consumable goods and a padlock were reported stolen at Kaylee’s Salad Bar at Southdale Center, for a loss of $2,390.

A forged check was reported on the 4500 block of Gilford Drive.

Identity theft was reported on the 5100 block of Oxford Avenue.

A 20-year-old male was arrested for supplying alcohol to a minor at People’s Organic in Southdale Center.

Credit cards, a Coach wallet and cash were reported stolen on the 4400 block of Dunberry Lane, for a loss of $400.

An Apple iPad and a backpack were stolen on the 6700 block of Wooddale Avenue, for a loss of $450.

A suspicious person was reported on the 5000 block of 70th Street West.

Dec. 2 – A vehicle fled police at 69th Street and York Avenue South.

$114 was reported stolen by fraud on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.

Identity theft was reported on the 6000 block of Killarney Lane.

A scam was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Ashcroft Avenue.

Dec. 3 – A false crime report was reported on the 7100 block of Mark Terrace Drive.

Property damage was reported on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.

$945 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Villa Way.

$9,100 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6500 block of Vernon Hill Road.

Credit cards, cash and handbags were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $80.

$460 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Arden Avenue.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Sunnyside Road.

A burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Casco Avenue.

Dec. 4 – Cash and tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the Edina High School parking lot, 6754 Valley View Road, for a loss of $1,515.

A hybrid bike worth $400 was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.

Fraud was reported on the 7500 block of York Avenue South.

A 22-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

$496 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of Edina Boulevard.

$3,750 in jewelry was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

A 22-year-old female was arrested for marijuana found in a vehicle at 66th Street and York Avenue.

Dec. 5 – A 49-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

A 25-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.

$2,000 in office equipment was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Browndale Avenue.

A 41-year-old male was arrested for stealing $390 in clothing at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

$30 was reported stolen on the 6500 block of York Avenue South.

Load comments