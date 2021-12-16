For Nov. 29 through Dec. 5, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 29 – An assault was reported on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
$373 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4800 block of 50th Street West.
Nov. 30 – A burglary was reported at Southdale Center.
An assault was reported on the 7400 block of York Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3200 block of 66th Street West.
Identity theft was reported on the 4500 block of Lakeview Drive.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for aggravated robbery at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Dec. 1 – A 60-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.
Cash, a register, consumable goods and a padlock were reported stolen at Kaylee’s Salad Bar at Southdale Center, for a loss of $2,390.
A forged check was reported on the 4500 block of Gilford Drive.
Identity theft was reported on the 5100 block of Oxford Avenue.
A 20-year-old male was arrested for supplying alcohol to a minor at People’s Organic in Southdale Center.
Credit cards, a Coach wallet and cash were reported stolen on the 4400 block of Dunberry Lane, for a loss of $400.
An Apple iPad and a backpack were stolen on the 6700 block of Wooddale Avenue, for a loss of $450.
A suspicious person was reported on the 5000 block of 70th Street West.
Dec. 2 – A vehicle fled police at 69th Street and York Avenue South.
$114 was reported stolen by fraud on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 6000 block of Killarney Lane.
A scam was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Ashcroft Avenue.
Dec. 3 – A false crime report was reported on the 7100 block of Mark Terrace Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
$945 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
$9,100 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6500 block of Vernon Hill Road.
Credit cards, cash and handbags were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $80.
$460 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Arden Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Sunnyside Road.
A burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Casco Avenue.
Dec. 4 – Cash and tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the Edina High School parking lot, 6754 Valley View Road, for a loss of $1,515.
A hybrid bike worth $400 was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
Fraud was reported on the 7500 block of York Avenue South.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
$496 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of Edina Boulevard.
$3,750 in jewelry was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 22-year-old female was arrested for marijuana found in a vehicle at 66th Street and York Avenue.
Dec. 5 – A 49-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.
$2,000 in office equipment was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Browndale Avenue.
A 41-year-old male was arrested for stealing $390 in clothing at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
$30 was reported stolen on the 6500 block of York Avenue South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.