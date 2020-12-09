For Nov. 23-29, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 23 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4200 block of 42nd Street West.
$100 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A set of keys worth $60 was reported stolen at the Westin Edina Galleria.
Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of 77th Street West.
Identity theft was reported on the 7500 block of York Avenue South.
A handbag worth $596 was reported stolen at the Galleria.
Nov. 24 – Fraud was reported at a business on the 7100 block of Metro Boulevard.
$1,350 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at a business on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
$350 in dumpster services was reported stolen on the 7700 block of France Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 5000 block of Lincoln Drive.
Nov. 25 – $587 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4900 block of France Avenue South.
A watch worth $600 was reported stolen at Shinola at the Galleria.
Clothes, suitcases and purses were reported stolen at Public Storage, 4425 77th St., for a loss of $3,611.
A 24-year-old male fled police at Highway 100 and Interstate 394.
Nov. 26 – A vehicle fled police on the 4600 block of Moorland Avenue.
A 43-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree assault at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave S.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm in the area of Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
Jameson whiskey, Ron Diaz rum, a passport and a carton of cigarettes were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria.
A backpack, clothes and currency were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a loss of $300.
Two juvenile males were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle at Interstate 394 and Park Place.
A wallet, credit cards, backpack and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3900 block of 49 1/2 Street West, for a loss of $54.
Nov. 27 – A 44-year-old female was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree methamphetamine possession at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.
$873 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
Nov. 28 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on northbound Highway 100, south of Eden Avenue.
A 25-year-old female was arrested for driving with a canceled license at 69th Street and France Avenue.
$389 in sewing machines were reported stolen at the Viking Sewing Gallery, 3411 Hazelton Rd.
A bike worth $500 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
$1,784 was reported stolen at Victoria Secret in Southdale Center.
A 44-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 3100 block of Heritage Drive.
A stolen license plate was reported recovered at an undisclosed location.
A 19-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Nov. 29 – $1,095 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Macy`s at Southdale Center.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100, south of 66th Street West.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5100 block of Danens Drive.
An attempted burglary was reported at Speedway, 5205 Vernon Ave.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Danens Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 5800 block of Chowen Avenue.
