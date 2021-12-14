For Nov. 22-28, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

Nov. 22 – A 41-year-old female was arrested for driving with a canceled license on the 7000 block of York Avenue.

A garage door opener was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Lochloy Drive.

$3,000 was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.

$1,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen at York Place, 7701 York Ave. S.

A 26-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI test refusal at Virginia Avenue and Valley View Road.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police and driving with a canceled license on the 4200 block of 78th Street West.

Nov. 23 – A vehicle fled the area of Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

A fire was reported on the 4300 block of 66th Street West.

Fraud was reported at Wings Financial Credit Union, 7300 France Ave. S.

$3,070 in tools were reported stolen on the 3900 block of 49 1/2 Street.

$5,000 was reported stolen on the 7400 block of York Avenue South.

$2,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.

A package with $1,542 in clothes was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Jeffrey Lane.

Mail was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Valley View Road.

A theft was reported on the 6400 block of Aspen Road.

$680 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Tara Road.

Nov. 24 – Bikes worth $900 were reported stolen on the 5000 block of Valley View Road.

An assault was reported on the 4200 block of France Avenue South.

$5,535 was reported stolen by swindle on the 4800 block of 50th Street West.

Sunglasses and a gift card were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of Arbour Lane, for a loss of $30.

$9,250 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave.

A 22-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the area of eastbound Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue South.

Nov. 25 – A 5-ton hydraulic pulley and 410-piece tool kit were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $500.

A catalytic converter worth $3,500 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 5400 block of Glengarry Parkway.

A burglary alarm was reported at Walgreens, 4916 France Ave. S.

An adult male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at 70th Street West and Washburn Avenue South.

Nov. 26 – A 17-year-old male was arrested for driving without a license at 60th Street West and York Avenue South.

A burglary was reported at Goodnight Moon, 4388 France Ave. S.

$269 in household goods were reported at Home Goods, 7435 France Ave. S.

Attempted theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 5200 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.

A vehicle was reported stolen at Southdale Center.

A vehicle pursuit was reported on the 5100 block of France Avenue South.

Two 19-year-old males, one 19-year-old female and one 18-year-old female were arrested for stealing $2,714 in clothing at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Nov. 27 – A vehicle fled at a high rate of speed after officers attempted to make a stop in the area of France Avenue South and 50th Street West.

An adult female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.

$6,014 was reported stolen by swindle at Lifetime Fitness in Southdale Center.

A burglary was reported on the 3100 block of 69th Street West.

A 57-year-old female was arrested for DWI on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.

A phone holder and phone cord was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way, for a loss of $35.

An Apple watch worth $461 was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Property damage was reported on the 7200 block of Lanham Lane.

A male was arrested for driving with a canceled license on the 5000 block of Eden Avenue.

Nov. 28 – A 16-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Cornelia Drive.

