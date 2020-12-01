For Nov. 16-22, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 16 – A leaf blower and furniture dolly were reported stolen on the 6400 block of York Avenue, for a loss of $400.
Terroristic threats were reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
A vehicle theft was reported at AirBroom Minnesota, 6975 Washington Ave. S. #220.
Fraud was reported on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.
$75 in handbags were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3900 block of Market Street.
A backpack, Apple iPad, handbag and laptop were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4900 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $3,400.
Nov. 17 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm without permit at Southdale Center.
Property damage was reported on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
A programming device and currency were stolen from a vehicle at Braemar Office Park, 8000 78th St. W., for a loss of $650.
Nov. 18 – A 26-year-old was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession on Highway 212 near Shady Oak Road.
A check forgery was reported on the 5200 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Mail was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Sioux Trail.
Property damage was reported on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court.
$110 in handbags were reported stolen from a vehicle at Joann Fabrics, 3411 Hazelton Road.
An assault was reported on the 5200 block of 70th Street West.
A possible Aug. 9 voter violation was reported at an unidentified location.
Nov. 19 – A MoneyGram machine was reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S., for a loss of $1,100.
A gift and blanket were reported stolen on the 5800 block of Londonderry Drive, for a loss of $50.
Rock climbing gear, a Nautica winter jacket and a North Face backpack were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue, for a loss of $1,180
A 32-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Blake Road North and Cambridge Street.
A purse, driver’s license, cell phone and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $840.
A prescription forgery was reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave S.
Suitcases, golf clubs, camping gear and duffel bags were reported stolen on the 4400 block of 77th Street West, for a loss of $1,260.
A cell phone worth $1,200 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A 38-year-old female was arrested for violation of a harassment restraining order on the 6000 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
Workout clothes and a backpack were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6800 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $100.
Nov. 20 – A 27-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Abbott Avenue South.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Valley View Road and Rosemary Lane.
A violation of a domestic abuse-no contact order was reported on the 6300 block of York Avenue.
A 50-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A coat and shirt were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $767.
Identity theft was reported at an undetermined location.
A 48-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Southdale Center.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle and third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Nov. 21 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3100 block of Heritage Drive.
A 54-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession on Highway 100 at Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A jacket worth $80 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
An Apple Watch, speaker and Jabra headphones were reported stolen at T-Mobile, 6815 York Ave S., for a loss of $689.
Gift cards and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6500 block of Cherokee Trail.
Nov. 22 – Identity theft was reported on the 4500 block of Wooddale Avenue.
$1,572 in perfume was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
$877 in fragrances were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
