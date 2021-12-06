For Nov. 15-21, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 15 – A DVD, backpack and clothing were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6700 block of Tracy Avenue.
$100 worth of property was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Chowen Avenue South.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5700 block of Chowen Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 5600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
$575 in office equipment was reported stolen at Office Depot, 7535 France Ave.
$10 in personal checks were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6100 block of Chowen Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Halifax Lane.
Nov. 16 – A laptop worth $749 was reported stolen on the 3500 block of 70th Street West.
A trumpet worth $600 was reported stolen at Southdale YMCA, 7355 York Ave. S.
Nov. 17 – Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 3300 block of Barrie Road.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at Jerry’s Foods, 5125 Vernon Ave.
A Target gift card and Walgreens gift card were reported stolen by swindle on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $2,500.
Credit cards and handbags were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of 51st Street West, for a loss of $370.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 41-year-old female was cited for a hit-and-run at 42nd Street and France Avenue.
Nov. 18 – A 41-year-old male was arrested for providing false information to police at Bush Lake Road and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A package with a heated bird bath worth $92 was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Tingdale Avenue.
Nov. 19 – $95 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6400 block of York Avenue.
$529 was reported stolen at Ragstock in Southdale Center.
$1,007 was reported stolen at Speedway, 5401 France Ave.
Backpacks, cash and other items were reported stolen at Zumiez in Southdale Center, for a loss of $950.
$600 was reported stolen at Great Steak in Southdale Center.
A burglary was reported at Panda Express in Southdale Center.
$1 was reported stolen at Dairy Queen in Southdale Center.
$350 was reported stolen at Dragon City Acupuncture in Southdale Center.
A burglary was reported at Qdoba in Southdale Center.
A check forgery was reported at BMO Harris Bank, 5050 France Ave.
$3,800 in various tools were reported stolen on the 5600 block of Lincoln Drive.
$400 in portable electronic communication devices were reported stolen at AT&T, 6555 York Ave.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for possession of $109 in stolen property and theft tools at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Trespassing was reported at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
Nov. 20 – $20 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Hansen Road.
Credit cards, a jacket and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Lochloy Drive.
A 36-year-old female was arrested for providing false information to police on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
Property damage was reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
A 47-year-old male was arrested for card fraud at RF Moeller Jewelers, 5020 France Ave. S.
A dog bite was reported on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Nov. 21 – A 36-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 58-year-old female was arrested for DWI test refusal on the 6500 block of Nordic Drive.
$20 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of France Avenue South.
