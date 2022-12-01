For Nov. 14-20, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 14
A book bag with books, clothing, a backpack and a stethoscope was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7000 block of Amundson Ave.
An animal bite was reported on the 4500 block of 50th St.
Nov. 15
Jewelry/precious metals and gems were reported stolen on the 6800 block of Hillside Lane for an estimated loss of $8,084.
A bike was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 49 ½ Street West for an estimated loss of $1,800.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for a gross misdemeanor at a traffic stop on the 6700 block of York Avenue after providing false information.
Nov. 16
A 36-year-old male was arrested for drug possession after being involved in a traffic stop on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
A shotgun was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive for an estimated loss of $239.
A 60-year-old female was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic accident at 60th Street and Xerxes Avenue South.
A 43-year-old male was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Tracy Ave.
Nov. 17
Money and a cup phone holder were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Camelback Drive for an estimated loss of $50.
A bar of soap and a red flannel jacket were reported stolen from the mail on the 4000 block of Parklawn Avenue for an estimated loss of $102.
Credit/debit cards, a Minnesota driver’s license and purses/handbags/wallets were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive for an estimated loss of $25.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for strong-arm robbery at the Southdale Center Macy’s, where he stole a Tommy Hilfiger duffel bag and Levi’s men’s jacket, $383 worth of items.
Nov. 18
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Cornelia Drive.
A disturbance was reported on the 4000 block of 65th Street West.
An identity theft was reported at Southdale Center.
A 37-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 3900 block of West 50th Street.
Unknown jewelry was reported stolen on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way for an estimated loss of $1,000.
Shoes were reported stolen on the 6500 block of Interlachen Boulevard for an estimated loss of $176.
A 41-year-old was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop at France Avenue and 76th Street.
A 20-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle after being involved in a traffic stop on Highway 100 southbound, south of Benton Ave.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being involved in a traffic stop on Highway 100 southbound, south of 70th Street West.
Nov. 19
Shoplifting was reported at the Southdale Center Macy’s for an estimated loss of $403.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for not having car insurance, driving after license revocation and failing to move over after being involved in a traffic stop on Highway 100 and 77th Street.
Nov. 20
A recovered stolen vehicle was reported at the Southdale Center Macy’s.
A burglary was reported at ZP Distributing at 7330 Ohms Lane.
