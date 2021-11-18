For Nov. 1-7, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 1 – A Playstation 5 worth $720 was reported stolen on the 4800 block of 50th Street West.
Hoop earrings and stone earrings were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $51.
$4,293 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria.
Nov. 2 – A license plate worth $50 was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Eden Prairie Road.
$543 in makeup products were reported stolen at Walgreens, 4916 France Ave.
Disorderly conduct was reported at Target, 7000 France Ave.
Nov. 3 – Property damage was reported on the 6000 block of Schaefer Road.
Nov. 4 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police and fifth-degree drug possession at northbound Highway 169 and Londonderry Road.
A wallet, credit cards and cash were reported stolen at Lifetime Fitness in Southdale Center, for a loss of $525.
Newspapers and household goods were reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $130.
Property damage was reported on the 6300 block of Ewing Avenue South.
Nov. 5 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 6800 block of York Avenue.
A woman’s bike worth $100 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Colony Way.
Vehicle tampering was reported at Southdale Center.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A robbery was reported at Vernon Avenue and Gate Park Road.
Nov. 6 – A 34-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Nov. 7 – A catalytic converter worth $402 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
Burglary was reported at Taco Libre, 5125 Edina industrial Blvd, #800.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of France Avenue South.
$250 in cash was reported stolen on the 3800 block of Gallagher Drive.
Handbags, credit cards, identity documents and cash were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $260.
