For May 9-15, Edina Police responded to the following reports, according to the city’s weekly crime report:

May 9 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4100 block of 44th Street.

A garage door opener and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Grimes Avenue, for a loss of $21.

$400 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Edina Boulevard.

A Minnesota driver’s license, credit cards, cash and a wallet were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $105.

A bike worth $3,000 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.

$500 was reported stolen by swindle on the 4800 block of 50th Street.

A package was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue South, for a loss of $71.

Credit cards, identity documents and handbags were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $50.

$3,260 in vehicle parts were reported stolen at Residence Inn Marriott, 3400 Edinborough Way,

Vapes worth $25 were reported stolen at Quick Mart in Southdale Center.

Property damage was reported on the 7000 block of York Avenue.

A 52-year-old male was arrested for DWI at France Avenue and Highway 62.

May 10 – Property damage was reported on the 3600 block of 76th Street West.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 300 block of Griffith Street.

A 21-year-old female was arrested for DWI at 50th Street West and Wooddale Avenue.

May 11 – An assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Avenue South.

Credit card fraud was reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.

A burglary was reported on the 6400 block of York Avenue South.

A package with a limited edition Funko Pop was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Rosland Park, 4300 66th St. W.

May 12 – Paper towels and merchandise were reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W., for a loss of $120.

A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Washington Avenue South.

Property damage was reported at the Galleria.

A 31-year-old male was arrested for stealing $300 worth of clothes at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

May 13 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.

Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.

A 19-year-old female was arrested for stealing merchandise worth $460 at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

$1,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6900 block of Washington Avenue.

Property damage was reported on the 3200 block of 66th Street West.

A 29-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.

May 14 – An adult male was arrested for DWI at Kelsey Terrace and Kelsey Court.

A 42-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.

Fraud was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $66.

A 22-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police on northbound Highway 100 and 50th Street West.

May 15 – A 24-year-old male was arrested for DWI in the area of Highway 100 and 50th Street West.

A trailer worth $7,000 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of 77th Street West.

