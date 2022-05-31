For May 9-15, Edina Police responded to the following reports, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
May 9 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4100 block of 44th Street.
A garage door opener and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Grimes Avenue, for a loss of $21.
$400 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Edina Boulevard.
A Minnesota driver’s license, credit cards, cash and a wallet were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $105.
A bike worth $3,000 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
$500 was reported stolen by swindle on the 4800 block of 50th Street.
A package was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue South, for a loss of $71.
Credit cards, identity documents and handbags were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $50.
$3,260 in vehicle parts were reported stolen at Residence Inn Marriott, 3400 Edinborough Way,
Vapes worth $25 were reported stolen at Quick Mart in Southdale Center.
Property damage was reported on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
A 52-year-old male was arrested for DWI at France Avenue and Highway 62.
May 10 – Property damage was reported on the 3600 block of 76th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 300 block of Griffith Street.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for DWI at 50th Street West and Wooddale Avenue.
May 11 – An assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Avenue South.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 6400 block of York Avenue South.
A package with a limited edition Funko Pop was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Rosland Park, 4300 66th St. W.
May 12 – Paper towels and merchandise were reported stolen at Lunds & Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W., for a loss of $120.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Washington Avenue South.
Property damage was reported at the Galleria.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for stealing $300 worth of clothes at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
May 13 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 19-year-old female was arrested for stealing merchandise worth $460 at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
$1,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6900 block of Washington Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 3200 block of 66th Street West.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
May 14 – An adult male was arrested for DWI at Kelsey Terrace and Kelsey Court.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
Fraud was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $66.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police on northbound Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
May 15 – A 24-year-old male was arrested for DWI in the area of Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
A trailer worth $7,000 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of 77th Street West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.