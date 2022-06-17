For May 30 through June 5, Edina Police responded to the following incidents, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
May 30 – A 40-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100, south of 70th Street West.
A vehicle was reported fleeing police at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
May 31 – $3,520 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
Property damage and a hit-and-run accident was reported at Interlachen Country Club, 6200 Interlachen Boulevard.
Men’s socks and protein powder were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $96.
A bike worth $800 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
June 1 – Forgery was reported on the 4000 block of 65th Street West.
Credit cards, a wallet, cash and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of Concord Avenue, for a loss of $140.
June 2 – A watch worth $402 was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
Identity theft was reported on the 3900 block of Sunnyside Road.
$432 in assorted fragrances were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
$349 in clothes were reported stolen at Zumiez in Southdale Center.
A theft was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue.
$504 in merchandise was reported stolen at HomeGoods, 7435 France Ave. S.
Recreational and sports equipment, shoes and clothes were reported stolen at Lifetime Fitness in Southdale Center, for a loss of $1,040.
A 35-year-old female was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and fifth-degree possession of drugs at Extra Space Storage, 7725 Washington Ave. S.
June 3 – An alarm was reported at Gear Running Store, 4406 France Ave. S.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle at Lincoln Drive and Malibu Drive.
$775 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Kellogg Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6100 block of Arbor Avenue.
Theft of an iPhone and vehicle tampering was reported on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
$94 was reported stolen by fraud on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
Credit cards, handbags, cash and identity documents were reported stolen on the 3400 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $40.
Handbags worth $10 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6300 block of Valley View Road.
Credit cards, cash, vehicle parts and other items were reported stolen on the 3800 block of Gallagher Drive, for a loss of $43.
A 17-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana at Highway 62 and Tracy Road.
June 4 – A 25-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near 50th Street West.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Londonderry Road and Lincoln Drive.
$4,500 in handbags were reported stolen at Homewood Suites, 6600 York Ave. S.
A mountain bike worth $700 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Trespassing was reported on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
June 5 – A catalytic converter worth $3,200 was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
$1,000 was reported stolen by fraud on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Loch Moor Drive.
A 34-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100, north of Benton Avenue.
