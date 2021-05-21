For May 3-9, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
May 3 – A bike worth $250 was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue.
May 4 – Identity theft was reported on the 6000 block of Kellogg Avenue.
An adult male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
Property damage was reported at McDonald’s, 3200 Southdale Circle.
A 30-year-old female was arrested for stealing $725 in miscellaneous items from a vehicle at Bredesen Park, 5901 Olinger Blvd.
$5,000 in cash was reported stolen by swindle on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
Aussie brand hair products, toilet paper, bathroom rugs and a television were reported stolen on the 3300 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $310.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
A stolen vehicle was pursued on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
Vehicle tabs worth $50 were reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.
May 5 – A wedding ring worth $7,000 was reported stolen at Lunds and Byerlys, 7171 France Ave. S.
Credit cards and cash were reported stolen at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W., for a loss of $140.
May 6 – A 36-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were arrested for fleeing police and fifth-degree control substance possession on the 1000 block of Nesbit Avenue.
$7,300 in cash was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
$1,600 in cash was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Valley View Road.
$928 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
May 7 – A 32-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 77th Street West.
A catalytic converter worth $3,000 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of York Avenue South.
A US Bank card, Samsung Galaxy cell phone and a Minnesota ID were reported stolen at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S., for a loss of $400.
A portable electronic communications device worth $2,000 was reported stolen at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
May 8 – A 41-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant and other charges on the 3600 block of Hazelton Road.
A cell phone, backpack and sweatshirt were reported stolen on the 5400 block of 70th Street West, for a loss of $540.
May 9 – A 27-year-old female was arrested for DWI at 50th Street West and Ewing Avenue South.
A 47-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 3100 block of 66th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
