For May 3-9, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

May 3 – A bike worth $250 was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue.

May 4 – Identity theft was reported on the 6000 block of Kellogg Avenue.

An adult male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.

Property damage was reported at McDonald’s, 3200 Southdale Circle.

A 30-year-old female was arrested for stealing $725 in miscellaneous items from a vehicle at Bredesen Park, 5901 Olinger Blvd.

$5,000 in cash was reported stolen by swindle on the 5200 block of Villa Way.

Aussie brand hair products, toilet paper, bathroom rugs and a television were reported stolen on the 3300 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $310.

A 25-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.

A stolen vehicle was pursued on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.

Vehicle tabs worth $50 were reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.

May 5 – A wedding ring worth $7,000 was reported stolen at Lunds and Byerlys, 7171 France Ave. S.

Credit cards and cash were reported stolen at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W., for a loss of $140.

May 6 – A 36-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were arrested for fleeing police and fifth-degree control substance possession on the 1000 block of Nesbit Avenue.

$7,300 in cash was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.

$1,600 in cash was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Valley View Road.

$928 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

A 34-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

A 26-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

May 7 – A 32-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

A 34-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 77th Street West.

A catalytic converter worth $3,000 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of York Avenue South.

A US Bank card, Samsung Galaxy cell phone and a Minnesota ID were reported stolen at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S., for a loss of $400.

A portable electronic communications device worth $2,000 was reported stolen at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.

May 8 – A 41-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.

A 38-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant and other charges on the 3600 block of Hazelton Road.

A cell phone, backpack and sweatshirt were reported stolen on the 5400 block of 70th Street West, for a loss of $540.

May 9 – A 27-year-old female was arrested for DWI at 50th Street West and Ewing Avenue South.

A 47-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 3100 block of 66th Street West.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.

