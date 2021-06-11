For May 24-30, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
May 24 – Illegal dumping was reported on the 5000 block of 7000 Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Abbott Place.
$858 in consumable goods were reported stolen at Victoria’s Secret in Southdale Center.
A burglary was reported on the 7100 block of Antrim Court.
An adult male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Edina Industrial Boulevard and Highway 100.
May 25 – $436 in cash was reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
$3,000 in bikes were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
Credit cards, a duffel bag and Adidas shoes were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of 48th Street, for a loss of $180.
Identity theft was reported on the 5300 block of Brookview Avenue.
Theft was reported on the 5700 block of Vernon Avenue.
$4 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5400 block of France Avenue South.
A 25-year-old female was arrested for DWI and fifth-degree possession of narcotics on the 4800 block of 50th Street West.
May 26 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$900 in cash was reported stolen by swindle on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
$1,459 in cash was reported stolen by fraud on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
A wallet, cash and Minnesota driver’s license were reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $281.
A vehicle fleeing police was reported on the 5000 block of Benton Avenue.
May 27 – A 17-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
Theft was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
$101 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen by swindle on the 5000 block of Vernon Avenue.
A forgery was reported on the 7600 block of France Avenue South.
May 28 – No incidents were reported.
May 29 – A 21-year-old male was arrested for first-degree controlled substance possession at Highway 62, east of Highway 100.
A license plate worth $40 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A license plate worth $40 was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana on Highway 169 at Londonderry Road.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 50-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession on the 6800 block of Queen Avenue.
May 30 – A 43-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 and 77th Street.
