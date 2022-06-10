For May 23-29, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
May 23 – A 43-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of drugs at 60th Street and Xerxes Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 4700 block of 64th Street West.
An assault was reported on the 6800 block of France Avenue.
An Ohio buckeye sapling worth $212 was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Vandervork Avenue.
A garnet ring, diamond ring, necklace and watches were reported stolen on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way, for a loss of $2,100.
Cash, a lunch box, wallet and identification card were reported stolen on the 3300 block of 56th Street West, for a loss of $140.
A 14-year-old male was arrested for stealing a Cannondale men’s bike on the 6600 block of York Avenue South.
May 24 – A 20-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotics at the 6600 block of York Avenue.
$300 in cash was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A license plate worth $25 was reported stolen on the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 4300 block of Eton Place.
Domestic assault was reported on the 3900 block of 49 1/2 Street West.
$1,098 in goods were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
$247 in goods were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
$20 in cash was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$35 in hanging flowers were reported stolen at Untiedt`s in Southdale Center.
A 48-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
May 25 – Muffins, watermelon and pork chops were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue South, for a loss of $57.
Soap worth $494 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of France Avenue.
$40 was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A key ring and handbags were reported stolen from a vehicle in the ramp of the Galleria, for a loss of $215.
A backpack worth $75 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the ramp of the Galleria.
A fragrance worth $565 was reported at Sephora in Southdale Center.
$100 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Lifetime Fitness in Southdale Center.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana at France Avenue South and Highway 62.
May 26 – A 27-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 5000 block of Windsor Avenue.
$957 in fragrances were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
A 13-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
Computer equipment worth $125 was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
May 27 – A 41-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A Lululemon backpack, Apple products and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3200 block of 70th Street, for a loss of $9,650.
Domestic assault was reported at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree assault on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
May 28 – A 29-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.
An adult female was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 5300 block of 76th Street West.
Counterfeit currency was reported at Lunds and Byerlys, 7171 France Ave. S.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license on the 6800 block of Sally Lane.
Fragrances worth $533 were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
May 29 – A 23-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of DWI at Highway 100 and 50th Street.
A disturbance was reported on the 5900 block of France Avenue South.
A 45-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 500 block of Arthur Street.
$20,800 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
A 39-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
