For May 2-8, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
May 2 – Property damage was reported on the 4800 block of 50th Street West.
Unemployment fraud was reported on the 6200 block of Hansen Road.
Identity theft was reported on the 5900 block of Abbott Avenue South.
$3,935 was reported stolen by swindle on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
Keys, exercise equipment and cash were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Thielen Avenue, for a loss of $821.
A 33-year-old female was arrested for a hit and run at France Avenue and Minnesota Drive.
May 3 – A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 5500 block of Dewey Hill Road.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 6500 block of York Avenue South.
Property damage was reported at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
A checkbook worth $20 was reported stolen at Johnson, Lewis, and Mount, LLC, 5151 Edina Industrial Blvd.
A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for stealing equipment, a Polaroid camera and a computer at Target, 7000 York Ave.
Theft by swindle was reported on the 5400 block of Benton Avenue South.
$2,754 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7200 block of Trillium Lane.
$1,125 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen in the parking lot of Lunds & Byerlys, 4050 51st Street West.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI test refusal on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
May 4 – Gold earrings, a gold ring and a gold necklace were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $400.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5700 block of Ewing Avenue South.
$4,800 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6100 block of Chowen Avenue South.
A backpack and laptop were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $2,240.
$4,000 was reported stolen by identity theft on the 7300 block of France Avenue South.
Headphones worth $100 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Drew Avenue South.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6200 block of Halifax Avenue South.
A code reader and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6200 block of Peacedale Avenue, for a loss of $330.
Identity theft was reported on the 6400 block of Timber Ridge.
Clothes worth $680 were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
An archery bow, bow case, roller bag and clothing were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a loss of $3,700.
May 5 – A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Two Apple iPhones were reported stolen at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W., for a loss of $2,000.
A 23-year-old male was arrested for marijuana possession on the 5000 block of France Avenue South.
May 6 – A 34-year-old female was arrested for providing false information to police and driving with a canceled license on the 6500 block of France Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen at AMC Theater in Southdale Center.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police on southbound Highway 100, near Benton Avenue.
A license plate worth $50 was reported stolen on the 3400 block of 66th Street West.
May 7 – A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Edina Boulevard.
An intoxicated driver was reported on the 4900 block of France Avenue South.
May 8 – An Apple iPad was reported stolen at American Eagle Outfitters in Southdale Center.
