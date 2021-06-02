For May 17-23, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
May 17 – A burglary was reported on the 5400 block of Kellogg Avenue.
Athletic shoes and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on Woodland Road, for a loss of $170.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
$50 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Kellogg Avenue.
A 25-year-old female was arrested for a gross misdemeanor of no proof of insurance at Rabun Avenue and 70th Street West.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Ln.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5600 block of Kellogg Place.
Identity theft was reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue South.
May 18 – Credit cards, a bike, sunglasses and cash were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Gilford Drive, for a loss of $880.
Miscellaneous items worth $2,890 and a vehicle were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Mildred Avenue.
$176 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5200 block of 61st Street West.
Credit card fraud was reported at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W.
$628 in consumable goods were reported stolen at Jerry’s, 5125 Vernon Ave.
May 19 – Property damage was reported on the 6000 block of Limerick Lane.
$141 in cash was reported stolen due to fraud on the 6300 block of York Avenue South.
$5 in change was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6900 block of Paiute Drive.
A license plate worth $40 was reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.
A 53-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct on the 3900 block of 69th Street West.
An attempted burglary was reported on the 6700 block of Limerick Lane.
Handbags, credit cards and identity documents were reported stolen on the 200 block of Southdale Center, for a loss of $40.
A garage door opener and portable electronic communications device were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6200 block of Hansen Road, for a loss of $55.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 4300 block of Branson Street.
May 20 – Two adult males were arrested for fifth-degree controlled substances and prohibited possession of ammunition at 39th Street West and Quinton Avenue.
A 39-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession, fifth-degree possession and third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
May 21 – Sunglasses worth $200 were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A sewing machine worth $249 was reported stolen at Joann Fabrics, 3411 Hazelton Rd.
$550 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Oxford Avenue.
$2,527 in fragrances were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
$1,539 in perfumes was reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
A theft by swindle was reported on the 5200 block of Green Farms Road.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Lincoln Drive.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 3500 block of 69th Street West.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 7000 block of Highway 100.
A theft was reported on the 7300 block of France Avenue South.
May 22 – An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Arden Avenue.
A phone cord worth $15 was reported stolen on the 4800 block of France Avenue.
Sunglasses worth $150 were reported stolen on the 3900 block of 49th Street West.
$10 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4800 block of France Avenue.
A bike worth $600 was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
A wallet worth $15 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Beard Avenue South.
May 23 – A 35-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near 70th Street West.
A 22-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near 70th Street West.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 3900 block of 49th Street.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Wilray Avenue.
A license plate was reported stolen at the Galleria.
