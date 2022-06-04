For May 16-22, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
May 16 – A 37-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for DWI at 50th Street West and Wooddale Avenue.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant and providing false information to police at 76th Street and Metro Boulevard.
A 40-year-old male was arrested for first-degree DWI test refusal, possession of firearms, possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to police, possession of counterfeit currency and driving with a canceled license on 70th Street West in the area of Highway 100.
A person with a gun was reported on the 6900 block of France Avenue.
Credit cards and cash were reported stolen at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W., for a loss of $220.
May 17 – A 20-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 6000 block of Abbott Avenue South.
A road bike worth $7,000 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
A road bike worth $806 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
Fraudulent credit card charges were reported on the 6500 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $331.
Bank funds were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $2,000.
A cellphone worth $600 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A stolen vehicle was reported recovered in the area of Parklawn Avenue and Xerxes Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 5500 block of Village Drive.
Men’s clothing worth $540 was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for intent of tax evasion at Highway 100 and 50th Street.
May 18 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana at Highway 100 and 66th Street.
A 38-year-old female was arrested for DWI and possession of drugs in the parking lot of Joann Fabrics, 3411 Hazelton Road.
Property damage was reported on the 7100 block of Metro Boulevard.
House keys and gift cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6900 block of Tupa Drive, for a loss of $50.
A burglary and vehicle theft were reported on the 400 block of Arthur Street.
A vehicle fleeing police was reported stolen on the 5300 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
An assault was reported at Express in Southdale Center.
Clothing and shoes were reported stolen at Finish Line at Southdale Center, for a loss of $265.
A 73-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the Galleria.
May 19 – Property damage was reported at Southdale Center.
Property damage was reported on the 3900 block of 49 1/2 Street West.
$813 in collectibles were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Schaefer Road.
Star Wars pin-on toys were reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
A specialized bike worth $600 was reported on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
May 20 – A 52-year-old male was arrested for stealing bikes worth $800 at Southdale Center.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for stealing whiskey at Edina Liquor, 6755 York Ave. S., for a loss of $76.
An assault was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
May 21 – A firearm worth $600 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for DWI on the 5200 block of Duncraig Road.
A burglary was reported on the 5500 block of Village Drive.
An attempted burglary was reported on the 5500 block of Dewey Hill Road.
May 22 – A 33-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 77th Street.
$580 in men’s clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 14-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike worth $50 on the 5400 block of Blake Road South.
A bike worth $300 was reported stolen at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
