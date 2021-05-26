For May 10-16, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

May 10 – An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 100 southbound and 66th Street West.

A 41-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at 50th Street West and Grange Avenue.

A 38-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.

A leaf blower, electric pressure washer and electric string trimmer was reported stolen on 6300 block of Brookview Avenue, for a loss of $664.

$15,437 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Brookview Avenue.

$400 in vehicle parts were reported stolen at Fish Window Cleaning, 7681 Washington Ave S.

A 19-year-old male was arrested for terroristic threats and shoplifting at Southdale Center.

$1,170 in clothes were reported stolen at Free People, 3510 Galleria Mall.

$2,340 in vehicle parts were reported at Creek Valley Park, 6301 Gleason Rd.

May 11 – $9,850 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.

A 42-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at 78th Street West and Highway 169.

Counterfeit currency was reported at Lang’s Shell, 5101 Edina Industrial Blvd.

A welfare check was responded to on the 6200 block of Xerxes Ave. S.

Disorderly conduct was reported at France Avenue and Minnesota Drive.

A person fleeing police was reported on southbound Highway 100 at 50th Street West.

May 12 – Credit card fraud was reported on the 5100 block of Danens Drive.

A theft was reported on the 5100 block of Danens Drive.

Property damage was reported on the 5000 block of Camelback Drive.

A catalytic converter worth $250 was reported on the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue.

May 13 – $28,830 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4400 block of 77th Street West.

An adult male was arrested for selling liquor to a minor at Master Noodle, 7529 France Ave. S.

A 25-year-old female was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor at Town Hall Station, 4500 Valley View Rd.

May 14 – Property damage on the 4000 block of 56th Street West.

Property damage was reported on the 4000 block of 51st Street West.

$1,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

$800 in portable electronic communication devices were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

May 15 – A 30-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at southbound Highway 100 and 70th Street.

Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5100 block of Benton Avenue.

Bikes worth $1,000 were reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.

A 55-year-old male was arrested for drug possession at McDonalds, 3220 Southdale Circle.

A 17-year-old female was arrested for stealing $261 in miscellaneous items at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

A bike worth $400 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.

A handbag, medical cards and an ID were reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $40.

May 16 – Identity theft was reported on the 6000 block of Arbour Avenue.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Drew Avenue South.

A 26-year-old female was arrested for fleeing police on the 5600 block of Abbott Avenue South.

