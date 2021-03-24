For March 8-14, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
March 8 – Property was reported found on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for a hit-and-run (property damage) in the area of Highway 62 and Valley View Road.
A statue worth $700 was reported stolen on the 100 block of Coventry Lane.
March 9 – A 52-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave S.
An adult female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Edina Industrial Boulevard and Normandale Road.
A 23-year-old male was arrested for possession of a switchblade knife at York Avenue South and Southdale Circle.
A license plate worth $30 was reported stolen in a parking ramp at Galleria.
Elevator lock boxes, master keys and cash were reported stolen on the 7400 block of Edinborough Way, for a loss of $1,598.
Lottery scratch-offs were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $440.
A catalytic converter worth $250 was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Dewey Hill Road.
Phone cases, framed prints, watches and boxed fragrances were reported stolen at the Cell Phone Accessory Kiosk at Southdale Center, for a loss of $2,195.
$266 in skin care products were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
March 10 – $1,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4000 block of Natchez Avenue.
Credit cards, cash, a driver’s license and purses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4700 block of 60th Street West, for a loss of $245.
Identity theft was reported on the 7000 block of West Shore Drive.
$1,000 in cash was reported stolen by swindle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
An 18-year-old female was arrested for drug paraphernalia on the 7100 block of Gleason Road.
A 31-year-old female was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana on the 7000 block of France Avenue South.
$547 in miscellaneous items were reported on the 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
March 11 – A stolen vehicle was located on the 6300 block of Colony Way.
A cellphone worth $799 was reported stolen at AT&T, 6555 York Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
License plates were reported stolen on the 3100 block of 69th Street West.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana at Highway 169 and Highway 62.
March 12 – A 15-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at France Avenue and 49 1/2th Street West.
A burglary was reported at Great Clips, 5125 Gus Young Lane.
A burglary was reported on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Negotiable instruments were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Duggan Plaza.
A bike worth $750 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of France Avenue.
Counterfeit currency was reported on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
March 13 – A 22-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
March 14 – Prescription fraud was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
