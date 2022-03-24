For March 7-13, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
March 7 – A check forgery was reported at Bremer Bank, 6900 France Ave.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for third-degree possession of narcotics at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
Counterfeit currency was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 6800 block of Southdale Road.
Credit card theft and fraud was reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $1,838.
Credit cards and a wallet were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Walnut Drive, for a loss of $20.
A diamond cross and chain were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $1,600.
An assault was reported at Southdale Center.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Pamela Park, 4303 58th St. W.
March 8 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6000 block of York Avenue South.
Keys and cash were reported stolen from an underground garage on the 7200 block of York Avenue, for a loss of $30.
A burglary was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
Glasses worth $3,500 were reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue.
A water bottle and backpack were reported stolen on the 5700 block of Blake Road, for a loss of $115.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Grove Street.
A 51-year-old male was arrested Byerly’s, 7171 France Ave., for gross misdemeanor shoplifting of $510 in consumable goods, providing false information to police and a felony warrant.
A garage fob worth $40 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
Credit cards, a Minnesota driver’s license and wallet were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Willson Road, for a loss of $55.
$3,800 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of France Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
Clothing worth $984 was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 19-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting $54 in groceries at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
A Rachel Cruze wallet worth $499 was reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue South.
March 9 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Schaefer Road.
Theft was reported on the 7200 block of Sally Lane.
A package worth $560 was reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria.
Headphones, football cards and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle at Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Avenue, for a loss of $500.
Credit cards, a wallet and driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle at Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Avenue, for a loss of $23.
March 10 – Vehicle tampering and theft of debit cards, a driver’s license, cash and a wallet were reported on the 6000 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $60.
A bike worth $2,400 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of 49 1/2 Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of 50th Street West.
A neon sign worth $600 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
$500 was reported stolen by swindle on the 4600 block of Bruce Avenue.
A credit card, driver’s license, wallet and cash were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road, for a loss of $75.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 4000 block of 65th Street West.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue South.
Credit cards, a passport, Apple iPhone and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Agamim Classical Academy, 5300 France Ave. S., for a loss of $724.
A domestic incident was reported on the 400 block of Kresse Circle.
March 11 – Property damage was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$1,491 in merchandise was reported stolen at Lund’s & Byerly’s, 7171 France Ave. S.
A license plate worth $20 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
March 12 – An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 6000 block of Ewing Avenue South.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 3100 block of 69th Street West.
$71 was reported stolen by fraud on the 7400 block of Shannon Drive.
A public call was reported on the 6000 block of Leslee Lane.
Comic books, Elvis action figures and collectibles were reported stolen on the 7700 block of Washington Avenue, for a loss of $6,060.
A public call was reported on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
A 32-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI on westbound Highway 62, west of Gleason Road.
March 13 – Burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Tower Street.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5500 block of Wooddale Avenue.
