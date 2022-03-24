For March 7-13, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

March 7 – A check forgery was reported at Bremer Bank, 6900 France Ave.

A 38-year-old male was arrested for third-degree possession of narcotics at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.

Counterfeit currency was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 6800 block of Southdale Road.

Credit card theft and fraud was reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $1,838.

Credit cards and a wallet were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Walnut Drive, for a loss of $20.

A diamond cross and chain were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $1,600.

An assault was reported at Southdale Center.

A 22-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Pamela Park, 4303 58th St. W.

March 8 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6000 block of York Avenue South.

Keys and cash were reported stolen from an underground garage on the 7200 block of York Avenue, for a loss of $30.

A burglary was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.

Glasses worth $3,500 were reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue.

A water bottle and backpack were reported stolen on the 5700 block of Blake Road, for a loss of $115.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Grove Street.

A 51-year-old male was arrested Byerly’s, 7171 France Ave., for gross misdemeanor shoplifting of $510 in consumable goods, providing false information to police and a felony warrant.

A garage fob worth $40 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.

Credit cards, a Minnesota driver’s license and wallet were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Willson Road, for a loss of $55.

$3,800 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of France Avenue South.

A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.

Clothing worth $984 was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

A 19-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting $54 in groceries at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.

A Rachel Cruze wallet worth $499 was reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue South.

March 9 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Schaefer Road.

Theft was reported on the 7200 block of Sally Lane.

A package worth $560 was reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria.

Headphones, football cards and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle at Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Avenue, for a loss of $500.

Credit cards, a wallet and driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle at Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Avenue, for a loss of $23.

March 10 – Vehicle tampering and theft of debit cards, a driver’s license, cash and a wallet were reported on the 6000 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $60.

A bike worth $2,400 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of 49 1/2 Street West.

Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of 50th Street West.

A neon sign worth $600 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.

$500 was reported stolen by swindle on the 4600 block of Bruce Avenue.

A credit card, driver’s license, wallet and cash were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road, for a loss of $75.

A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 4000 block of 65th Street West.

A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue South.

Credit cards, a passport, Apple iPhone and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Agamim Classical Academy, 5300 France Ave. S., for a loss of $724.

A domestic incident was reported on the 400 block of Kresse Circle.

March 11 – Property damage was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.

$1,491 in merchandise was reported stolen at Lund’s & Byerly’s, 7171 France Ave. S.

A license plate worth $20 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.

March 12 – An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 6000 block of Ewing Avenue South.

A 26-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 3100 block of 69th Street West.

$71 was reported stolen by fraud on the 7400 block of Shannon Drive.

A public call was reported on the 6000 block of Leslee Lane.

Comic books, Elvis action figures and collectibles were reported stolen on the 7700 block of Washington Avenue, for a loss of $6,060.

A public call was reported on the 5200 block of Villa Way.

A 32-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road.

A 34-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI on westbound Highway 62, west of Gleason Road.

March 13 – Burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Tower Street.

Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5500 block of Wooddale Avenue.

