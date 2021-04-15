For March 29 through April 4, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
March 29 – Theft was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
An assault was reported at Highway 100 and Highway 62 at an undisclosed location.
Graffiti was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen at Pronto Heating and Air, 7415 Cahill Road.
Graffiti was reported on the 4300 block of 58th Street West.
A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen at Brookdale Edina, 3330 Edinborough Way.
An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
A 22-year-old female was arrested for driving with a canceled license on the 7000 York Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen at LVC Inc., 4200 76th St. W.
March 30 – A 28-year-old female was arrested for warrants at Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
March 31 – A 34-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
Check forgery was reported at Wings Financial, 7300 France Ave. S.
$22 was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Johnson Drive.
April 1 – A 34-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
$1,800 was reported stolen at Minnesota Bank and Trust, 7701 France Ave. S.
Check forgery was reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
An animal bite was reported on the 6000 block of Birchcrest Avenue.
April 2 – A catalytic converter worth $800 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of Washington Avenue South.
An Apple iPad and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle at Whole Foods, 7401 France Ave. S., for a loss of $830.
$2,000 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6200 block of Peacedale Avenue.
Sunglasses and a garage door opener were reported stolen from a vehicle at Ponds of Edina, 7700 Cahill Road, for a loss of $9.
A bike was reported stolen from a storage unit on the 6400 block of York Avenue South.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for a small amount of marijuana at Highway 212 and Highway 169.
A vehicle with a stolen front plate was reported on the 6500 block of France Avenue South.
April 3 – A 29-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on westbound Highway 62, east of Tracy Avenue.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at Highway 62 and France Avenue.
Fraud was reported on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$7,000 in cash was reported stolen on the 7600 block of York Avenue South.
A 41-year-old male was arrested second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
April 4 – A 31-year-old female and 42-year-old male were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at 77th Street and Normandale Boulevard.
A suspicious person was reported on the 6100 block of France Avenue South.
A purse, wallet and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at AMC Theater in Southdale Center, for a loss of $121.
