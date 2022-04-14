For March 28 through April 3, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

March 28 – Prescription medicine worth $100 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.

A laptop worth $300 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Wilryan Avenue.

March 29 – Vehicle parts worth $250 were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Ohms Lane.

A license plate worth $25 was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Zenith Avenue South.

A 40-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at CVS, 6905 York Ave.

$746 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.

Jewelry and a cigar band were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $10,300.

A wallet worth $560 was reported stolen at Louis Vuitton in the Galleria.

Vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.

A domestic incident was reported on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.

March 30 – Identity theft was reported on the 3900 block of Sunnyside Road.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Xerxes Avenue South.

March 31 – Miscellaneous items were reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave., for a loss of $202.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on the 6200 block of Xerxes Avenue.

Domestic assault was reported on the 7000 block of Sandell Avenue.

April 1 – A computer worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of York Avenue South.

A 51-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 6800 block of France Avenue South.

LuluLemon pants, a NorthFace backpack and other items were reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $300.

Identity theft was reported on the 4700 block of Upper Terrace.

A 52-year-old male was arrested for stealing $304 in clothing on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.

$700 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of Sunnyside Road.

Pants, a pillow and a bedskirt were reported stolen from Target, 7000 York Ave. S., for a loss of $91.

Handbags and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a loss of $1,800.

A vehicle was reported stolen at Southdale Center.

$1,014 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

April 2 – An assault was reported at Southdale Center.

April 3 – Vehicle parts worth $1,500 were reported stolen on the 7700 block of Bush Lake Road.

Miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $946.

A 53-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue.

A domestic assault was reported on the 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue South.

