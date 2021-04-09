For March 22-28, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
March 22 – A 26-year-old female was arrested for driving without proof of insurance on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue South.
$13,000 was reported stolen by swindle on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4500 block of Drexel Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 4400 block of Morningside Road.
Mail was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue South.
Assault was reported on the 3900 block of 49 1/2 Street West.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue South.
March 23 – A snow plow blade worth $7,000 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of Metro Boulevard.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Gleason Road.
Property damage was reported on the 7100 block of Ohms Lane.
A 31-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting $159 in miscellaneous items at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.
March 24 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen at 7500 Cooperative, 7500 York Ave. S.
Several bikes were reported stolen on the 7200 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $3,300.
A men’s mountain bike worth $150 was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Abbott Place.
An autographed book worth $40 was reported stolen on the 5300 block of Maddox Lane.
A 25-year-old male and 27-year-old female were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A package was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Ridgeview Drive, for a $104 loss.
March 25 – A 37-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 60-year-old male was arrested for intent to escape motor vehicle tax at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
Property damage was reported on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
Property damage was reported at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave. S.
Theft was reported on the 6400 block of Timber Ridge.
A cell phone, vehicle registration document and vehicle insurance card were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $301.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
March 26 – A 41-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
A women’s bike and men’s bike were reported stolen on the 4000 block of Grimes Avenue, for a loss of $2,500.
A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen at the Southdale Medical Building, 6545 France Ave S.
A burglary was reported on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
A key ring with several keys, plus credit cards, Apple Airpods and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at LA Fitness, 6175 76th St. W., for a loss of $350.
Credit cards, identity documents and a handbag were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Westridge Boulevard.
A DVD player worth $25 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
Two 18-year-old males were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
March 27 – A 30-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 5000 block of Highway 100.
March 28 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for driving on a canceled license on the 7000 block of Highway 100.
A garage door opener and handbag were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $70.
An Apple iPhone XR worth $900 was reported stolen at Dave and Buster’s in Southdale Center.
