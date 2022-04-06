For March 21-27, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
March 21 – A catalytic converter worth $2,500 was reported stolen at Public Storage, 4425 77th St. W.
A catalytic converter worth $3,000 was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4200 block of Oakdale Avenue.
A handbag, credit cards, a vaccination card and other items were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard, for a loss of $1,022.
$2,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4400 block of 77th Street West.
Check forgery was reported on the 6800 block of Langford Lane.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5800 block of Drew Avenue.
A residential burglary was reported on the 5800 block of Drew Avenue South.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 6000 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue South.
March 22 – $2,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6600 block of France Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4500 block of Drexel Avenue.
$1,000 was reported stolen by fraud on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
A 21-year-old male was arrested for providing a false name to police and for fleeing police on foot at 70th Street West and Heatherton Trail.
March 23 – A 26-year-old male was arrested for drug possession at Homewood Suites, 6600 York Ave.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
Mail with a laptop worth $1,083 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Southcrest Drive.
$2,102 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at CVS, 6905 York Ave.
March 24 – Earbuds, a water bottle, dance shoes and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a loss of $290.
A portable electronic communications device worth $200 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Gus Young Lane.
Fraud was reported on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $450.
March 25 – $70,700 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Fritz Construction, 5610 Lincoln Drive.
A 31-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Highway 100 at 66th Street.
Handbags, jewelry, clothes and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3200 block of Heritage Drive, for a loss of $3,310.
Fraud was reported at Southdale Center, for a loss of $4,621.
A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue South.
March 26 – A cellphone, vehicle parts and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Danens Drive, for a loss of $1,475.
A calculator, backpack and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a loss of $270.
A burglary was reported on the 4400 block of Dunberry Lane.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for stealing a laptop worth $850 on the 7500 block of France Avenue South.
A vehicle fleeing police was reported at 60th Street West, east of Chowen Avenue.
March 27 – A hit-and-run was reported on the 3300 block of 76th Street West.
