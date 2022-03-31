For March 14-20, Edina Police responded to the following
calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
March 14 – Trailers worth $10,000 were reported stolen on the 6900 block of Washington Avenue South.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting $28 worth of consumable goods on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
$8,300 was reported stolen on the 3200 block of Heritage Drive.
Fraud and the theft of $1,040 in miscellaneous items were reported on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
A speaker worth $379 was reported stolen at AT&T in Southdale Center.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Lynn Avenue.
Medications, bags, a credit card and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of 42nd Street West, for a loss of $561.
Bikes worth $600 were reported stolen on the 6400 block of York Avenue.
A 53-year-old female was arrested for assault on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
A Northface backpack and Dell laptop were reported stolen on the 4300 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $740.
Handbags, vehicle parts and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $352.
A Betsey Johnson wallet, a Paypal card, Sephora eyeliner and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Rosland Park, 4300 66th St. W., for a loss of $870.
March 15 – A 40-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at 66th Street West and York Avenue South.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
$456 was reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.
License plates worth $22 were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.
Theft was reported at Southdale YMCA, 7355 York Ave. S.
$4,000 was reported stolen by swindle on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
March 16 – Laptops, a wallet and backpack were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7000 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $1,230.
Sunglasses worth $200 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Stuart Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5500 block of Concord Avenue.
Credit cards, a Brazil passport, Minnesota ID and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4800 block of Golf Terrace, for a loss of $501.
A phone worth $100 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Concord Terrace.
A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 7700 block of France Avenue South.
An adult male and adult female were arrested for warrants and felony possession of a stun gun at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
March 17 – Mail with a check was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Drew Avenue South.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for second-degree assault, fleeing police and possession of stolen property at Blake Road and Vernon Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 4500 block of Casco Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen on the 3200 block of 70th Street West.
A license plate worth $15 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
March 18 – An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Wyman Avenue.
Adderall and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of 51st Street West, for a loss of $551.
A counterfeit bill was reported on the 7100 block of Washington Avenue South.
A fat-tire bike and helmet were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way, for a loss of $6,300.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for stealing a ring, bracelet and cocktail stirrer at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $96.
An adult male was arrested for shoplifting $862 in miscellaneous items at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
March 19 – A 46-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
A vehicle, credit cards, headphones and other items were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard, for a loss of $9,880.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
March 20 – Computer, office equipment and a portable electronic communications device were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard, for a loss of $1,215.
Handbags and personal items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6200 block of Crescent Drive, for a loss of $150.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6000 block of Crescent Drive.
Firearms and firearm accessories were reported stolen on the 5700 block of Tracy Avenue, for a loss of $380.
Kate Spade shoes, a Northface backpack and other items were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Halifax Avenue South, for a loss of $2,201.
A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for stealing $576 in clothing at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
