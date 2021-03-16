For March 1-7, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
March 1 – Bikes worth $600 were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Identity theft was reported near Bridge Lane.
Personal documents, cash and prescription medications were reported stolen from a vehicle at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
March 2 – Property damage was reported on the 7400 block of York Avenue South.
An iPhone, iPad, Starbucks gift card and other items were reported stolen on the 7200 block of Trillium Lane, for a loss of $2,255.
Property damage was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
A 26-year-old was arrested for possession of drugs on the 7900 block of 78th Street West.
March 3 – Fraudulent currency was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
A salad, sushi and cherry Coca-Cola were reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave., for a loss of $12.
March 4 – A theft was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
A Home Depot gift card, garage door opener, car speakers and tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7500 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $455.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 6300 block of Colony Way.
A backpack worth $25 was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Cahill Road.
A catalytic converter worth $300 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
An adult male was arrested for third-degree DWI at northbound Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
March 5 – A 19-year-old male was arrested for underage drinking and driving at southbound Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
$1,193 was reported stolen by credit card fraud at Southdale Center.
Fraud was reported on the 5000 block of Halifax Avenue.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
A 37-year-old was arrested for second-degree DWI at Vernon Avenue and Ayrshire Boulevard.
An adult female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Vernon Avenue and Interlachen Boulevard.
A 23-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
March 6 – A 54-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI at Eden Avenue and Arcadia Avenue.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
A purse worth $200 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave.
March 7 – A 22-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI at Valley View Road and Highway 62.
Property damage was reported on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.
