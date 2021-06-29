For June 7-13, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
June 7 – A 24-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police on Highway 62 and Highway 100.
A stolen vehicle fled police on the 3300 block of 66th Street.
June 8 – A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen at the Southdale Medical Building, 6545 France Ave. S.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for DWI at France Avenue and 55th Street.
A theft was reported at Holiday Gas Station, 5200 Interlachen Boulevard.
Sunglasses and miscellaneous documents were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3100 block of Heritage Drive, for a loss of $351.
A 17-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree assault on the 4400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
June 9 – A 61-year-old male was cited for driving with a canceled license on the 7700 block of Highway 169.
A vehicle fled police on the 3400 block of 69th Street West.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Kellogg Avenue.
Property was found on the 7000 block of Tupa Drive.
Property was found on the 5800 block of Ashcroft Avenue.
A 38-year-old female was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle at Vernon Avenue and Highway 100.
June 10 – A 37-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
An adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road.
$7,500 in cash was reported stolen by trick on the 6300 block of Timber Trail.
A U-lock and men’s bike were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $745.
A 64-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
June 11 – A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen at Pentagon Park, 4600 77th St. W.
A theft from a vehicle was reported at the Galleria.
A Sony PlayStation 5 worth $780 was reported stolen by swindle on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
A 41-year-old male was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana at 78th Street West and Glenroy Road.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
June 12 – A Cannondale bike worth $400 was reported stolen on the 4800 block of France Avenue.
A pressure washer, extension ladder and paint sprayer was reported stolen from a trailer on the 4600 block of Drexel Avenue, for a loss of $2,550.
June 13 – Consumable goods and a grocery basket were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $222.
An adult female was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
Property damage was reported on the 4200 block of Valley View Road.
