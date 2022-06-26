For June 6-12, Edina Police responded to the following reports, according to the city’s weekly crime report:

June 6 – A vehicle fleeing police was reported at Highway 100 and Highway 62.

A vehicle fleeing police was reported at Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue.

Trespassing was reported at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Kent Avenue.

Miscellaneous documents and a garage door opener were reported stolen on the 5400 block of Highwood Drive, for a loss of $21.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Parkwood Road.

Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5000 block of Kent Avenue.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3400 block of 66th Street West.

Cash and handbags were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a loss of $40.

Trespassing and obstruction of justice was reported at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.

June 7 – An adult male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Highway 100.

Credit cards, identification cards and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $60.

A catalytic converter worth $2,142 was reported stolen on the 7600 block of France Avenue South.

A fragrance worth $249 was reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.

An animal bite was reported on the 4300 block of 58th Street West.

$501 in merchandise was reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.

June 8 – $846 in men’s clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Graffiti was reported on the 6000 block of Hansen Road.

Computer equipment, e-bike parts and other items were reported stolen from an underground garage on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a loss of $2,191.

Credit cards were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Point Drive.

Identity theft was reported on the 5800 block of Hidden Lane.

A 36-year-old female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Tracy Avenue and Valley View Road.

A bike worth $550 was reported stolen at the Southdale Center.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Fox Meadow Lane.

June 9 – Property damage was reported at 60th Street and Zenith Avenue.

A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road.

A disturbance and subsequent vehicle fleeing police were reported on the 5000 block of Summit Avenue.

A 28-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.

A burglary and auto theft were reported on the 300 block of John Street.

A burglary was reported on the 5500 block of Dundee Road.

A vehicle was reported stolen at Pronto Heating and Air Conditioning, 7415 Cahill Road.

A 26-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree assault at Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.

A cell phone, credit cards and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of 76th Street West, for a loss of $850.

A miscellaneous public call was reported on the 6000 block of Leslie Lane.

A 42-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Morningside Drive and Crocker Avenue.

June 10 – Cigars worth $61 were reported stolen at Speedway, 5205 Vernon Ave.

A 29-year-old male was arrested for stealing $320 on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.

$719 in clothes were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

A 39-year-old female was arrested for DWI on the 7200 block of France Avenue South.

An assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.

A garage door opener worth $50 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.

A vehicle fleeing police was reported on westbound Interstate 394 and Highway 100.

June 11 – An adult male and adult female were arrested for warrants at Highway 169 and Anderson Lakes Parkway.

A 40-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 169 and Highway 62.

Firearms worth $550 were reported stolen on the 500 block of Coventry Lane.

A 32-year-old male was arrested for stealing kitchen goods and toilet paper at Target, 7000 York Ave. S., for a loss of $313.

Disorderly conduct was reported on the 4900 block of Wooddale Lane.

June 12 – Property damage was reported on the 6800 block of Limerick Lane.

A 22-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI at France Avenue South and 66th Street West.

Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5500 block of Mirror Lakes Drive.

A woven basket and sunglasses were reported stolen on the 4300 block of France Avenue.

A purse worth $355 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Chantrey Road.

A bike worth $700 was reported stolen at Life Time Fitness in Southdale Center.

A burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Vandervork Avenue.

