For June 28 through July 4, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
June 28 – A bike worth $150 was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
June 29 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4600 block of Casco Avenue.
A license plate worth $15 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of 77th Street.
$40 in vape cartridges were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
June 30 – Fraud was reported on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
An assault was reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
Vehicle damage was reported on the 8100 block of 78th Street West.
A photo identification, backpack, two gold necklaces and $100 in cash were reported stolen from a vehicle at Incentive Services, 7667 Cahill Road, for a loss of $241.
$700 in handbags were reported stolen by swindle on the 6200 block of Oriole Lane.
A 17-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A backpack and phone charger were reported stolen from a vehicle at Snap Fitness, 4402 France Ave., for a loss of $225.
July 1 – Property damage was reported on the 4600 block of 50th Street West.
A 37-year-old female was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 6900 block of Dakota Trail.
July 2 – Vitamins, barbecue tools and barbecue mats were reported stolen on the 4600 block of Browndale Road, for a loss of $75.
July 3 – An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Highway 169.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen property on Highway 100 near Benton Avenue.
A 44-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and France Avenue South.
Fraud was reported at Lunds and Byerlys, 7171 France Ave.
A burglary was reported on the 4700 block of Golf Terrace.
$400 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Kellogg Avenue.
$25 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Glasses worth $350 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
A burglary was reported on the 3200 block of 76th Street West.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) on Highway 100.
July 4 – A vehicle fleeing police was reported at 60th Street West and Beard Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
An adult male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at 66th Street and Xerxes Avenue South.
