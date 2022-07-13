For June 27 through July 3, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
June 27 – Mail was reported stolen on the 4800 block of Rolling Green Parkway.
Possible mail theft and vehicle tampering was reported on the 4900 block of Hawthorne Court.
A 24-year-old female and 44-year-old female were arrested for identity theft on the 5500 block of Blake Road.
A 24-year-old female and 44-year-old female were arrested for stealing gift cards and documents on the 5100 block of Lake Ridge Road.
A package with a fan worth $68 was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Gift cards, cash and a credit card were reported stolen on the 3200 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $399.
Body products worth $74 were reported stolen at Walgreens, 4916 France Ave.
June 28 – Vehicle theft was reported on the 4600 block of Casco Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle fled police at Edina Corporate Center, 4700 77th St. W.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A specialized bike worth $700 was reported stolen at Life Time in Southdale Center.
A catalytic converter worth $900 was reported stolen at Caribou Coffee, 5131 Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Mail and a rebate check were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Mohawk Trail.
A lunch bag, water bottle, Apple Airpods and wallets were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Bruce Avenue South, for a loss of $211.
$324 in miscellaneous card items were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
June 29 – Vehicle parts worth $1,500 were reported stolen on the 6800 block of Creston Road.
Keys worth $5 were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 5000 block of Richmond Drive.
Stalking was reported on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for stealing a vehicle on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 3400 block of Heritage Drive.
A bike worth $350 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of York Avenue South.
A men’s bike worth $600 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
June 30 – A 43-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound France Avenue South, near Morningside Road.
Building materials and non-precious metals were reported stolen on the 4600 block of 77th Street West, for a loss of $13,300.
Credit cards were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
Apple Airpods were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
July 1 – A 50-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 7700 block of York Avenue.
A 17-year-old male and 15-year-old male were arrested for being out after curfew at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Building materials worth $1,950 were reported stolen on the 4600 block of 77th Street West.
A burglary was reported on the 5500 block of Malibu Drive.
An adult male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
A domestic assault was reported on the 6100 block of France Avenue.
An animal bite was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Arctic Way.
July 2 – A 59-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 169 and Highway 62.
Suspicious activity was reported at Southdale Center.
Nike shoes, a gold earring, cash, a wallet and an identification card were reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center.
A 59-year-old female was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
July 3 – A 26-year-old female was arrested for possession of marijuana, driving with a canceled license and driving without insurance at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3200 block of 66th Street West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.