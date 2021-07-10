For June 21-27, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
June 21 – An adult female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 66th Street West and Tingdale Avenue.
An adult male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
Graffiti was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
Identity documents were reported stolen on the 6500 block of Indian Hills Road.
A bike worth $500 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A vehicle fled police at Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
A 51-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A bike worth $200 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
A vehicle fled police at Ewing Avenue and 50th Street.
June 22 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Beard Place.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4900 block of Dale Drive.
A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Countryside Road.
$1,000 in gift cards were reported stolen by swindle on the 4500 block of Gilford Drive.
$15 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6200 block of Chowen Avenue South.
June 23 – Jewelry and other collectibles were reported stolen at the Galleria, for a loss of $18,000.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 6200 block of Xerxes Avenue.
June 24 – A vehicle fled police at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 6600 block of Cornelia Drive.
$130 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3900 block of 69th Street West.
Theft by swindle was reported on the 5800 block of Hansen Road.
A portable electronic communications device worth $800 was reported stolen at Southdale AMC in Southdale Center.
June 25 – A 36-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
$2,000 in cash was reported stolen by swindle on the 5000 block of Abercrombie Drive.
An animal bite was reported on the 4800 block of Westbrook Lane.
An electric skateboard worth $500 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 1200 block of Woodland Road.
A Segway scooter, blue backpack, U.S. passport, leather tote, road bike and Apple Airpods were reported stolen on the 5800 block of Brookview Avenue, for a loss of $3,353.
June 26 – Property damage was reported on the 7700 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$10,000 in sunglasses were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
June 27 – An adult male was arrested for providing a fake driver’s license to police at Lincoln Drive and 70th Street West.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
$432 in consumable goods were reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Westshore Drive.
