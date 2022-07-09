For June 20-26, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
June 20 – A 37-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A garage door opener worth $15 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Target, 7000 York Ave.
A hit-and-run was reported at Life Time in Southdale Center.
June 21 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4000 block of 51st Street West.
A catalytic converter worth $1,800 was reported stolen on the 3400 block of 66th Street.
Credit cards, handbags and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
A 58-year-old male was arrested for an open bottle violation on the 5800 block of Brook Drive.
Credit cards, licenses, handbags and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Edina Public Schools bus garage, 5201 76th St. W., for a loss of $90.
June 22 – Ray-Ban sunglasses, vehicle parts and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Amundson Flats, 7075 Amundson Ave., for a loss of $303.
A 58-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Interstate 35W and Diamond Lake Road.
$3,044 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Property was reported found on the 7700 block of France Avenue South.
Domestic assault was reported on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.
June 23 – Identity theft was reported on the 6300 block of France Avenue South.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5400 block of Abbott Place.
June 24 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for obstructing the legal process on the 6900 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A 36-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
$390 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Rolling Green Parkway.
A payroll check, insurance booklet, cash and planner were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5000 block of Oxford Avenue, for a loss of $37.
$5,000 was reported stolen by swindle at The Beacon, 3330 66th St. W.
Credit cards, a wallet and a lunch box were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3200 block of 76th Street West, for a loss of $125.
A natural-gas boiler and air conditioning unit were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $1,200.
A 47-year-old male was arrested for stealing clothing and a watch from Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $1,867.
Recordings worth $250 were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A bike worth $700 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of York Avenue South.
Credit cards, handbags, cash and identity documents were reported stolen on the 2700 block of Southdale Center, for a loss of $200.
June 25 – A 50-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
A vehicle fleeing police was reported on the 4700 block of France Avenue.
Shoes worth $400 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Drexel Avenue.
Credit cards and cash were reported stolen at Chinese Acupuncture and Herb Center, 7550-240 France Ave., for a loss of $100.
A purse worth $1,500 was reported stolen at Coach in the Galleria.
A 39-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Highway 62 and Highway 169.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Vernon Avenue and Ivy Way.
June 26 – A 27-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana at France Avenue and 58th Street West.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 7400 block of York Avenue.
$1,000 was reported stolen by swindle on the 5900 block of Amy Drive.
An LED flag pole light was reported stolen on the 4900 block of Bruce Avenue South, for a loss of $96.
Items were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for DWI at 69th Street and York Avenue.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI (test refusal) at France Avenue South and 70th Street West.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for DWI at 50th Street and France Avenue.
