For June 14-20, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
June 14 - A 38-year-old female was arrested for fleeing in a vehicle at an undisclosed location.
Cash and a cash register was reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S., for a loss of $600.
Graffiti was reported on the 4000 block of 51st Street West.
$30 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Burnet Title, 7550 France Ave. S. #200.
A 13-year-old male and 13-year-old female were arrested for property damage on the 7200 block of France Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 500 Blake Rd.
$5,700 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5200 block of 70th Street West.
An 18-year-old male was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle at Edina High School, 6754 Valley View Rd.
June 15 - Theft by swindle was reported on the 7700 block of Gleason Road.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Lynn Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5200 block of 70th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
A stolen vehicle fled police on the 6700 block of France Avenue South.
June 16 - A 31-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Zenith Avenue South.
An iPhone 8, Airpods Pro, Google Chromebook and other items were reported stolen at Cedars of Edina, 7340 Gallagher Drive, for a loss of $1,000.
$45 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at the Cedars of Edina, 7340 Gallagher Drive.
Identity theft was reported on the 4500 block of Parkside Lane.
An assault was reported at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Avenue South.
Cash, a men’s wallet, debit card and Minnesota driver’s license were reported stolen at Wells Fargo Bank, 5116 Vernon Ave., for a loss of $170.
A bike worth $698 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.
A vehicle fleeing police was reported on southbound Highway 100, near 70th Street West.
June 17 - Graffiti was reported on the 5100 block of Brookside Avenue.
A garage remote worth $30 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4800 block of Sunnyslope Road West.
A garage door opener and key rings were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4800 block of Sunnyslope Road West, for a loss of $50.
Gift cards, handbags, credit cards and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of 64th Street West, for a loss of $380.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
June 18 - A 36-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 5000 block of Clover Road.
The attempted theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 6000 block of Concord Avenue.
A Dual Sport trek bike worth $569 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Credit cards, keys, an Android phone and a Minnesota driver’s license were reported stolen at the York Plaza Apartments, 7230 York Ave. S., for a loss of $145.
A theft from a vehicle was reported at York Plaza Apartments, 7230 York Ave. S.
Domestic assault was reported on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue South.
$600 in cash was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
June 19 - A restraining order violation was reported on the 6600 block of France Avenue.
A 29-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A girl’s bike worth $1,270 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue.
June 20 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Kellogg Avenue.
Adult golf clubs and kids’ golf clubs were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Maple Road, for a loss of $2,000.
Credit cards, a wallet and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle at Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Dr., for a loss of $842.
A temporary license plate was reported stolen on the 7500 block of France Avenue South.
A bike worth $700 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A Minnesota license plate worth $20 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
Sets of golf clubs were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Oaklawn Avenue, for a loss of $1,820.
