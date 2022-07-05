For June 13-19, Edina Police responded to the following reports, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
June 13 – $1,020 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6800 block of France Avenue South.
Platinum diamond rings worth $11,500 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6700 block of West Trail.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 4500 block of 50th Street West.
A handbag worth $2,006 was reported stolen from Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Counterfeit currency was reported at Speedway, 5205 Vernon Ave.
June 14 – Identity theft was reported on the
7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
$400 was reported stolen by swindle on the 6400 block of Colony Way.
A rosary, sunglasses, cash, paperwork and a garage door opener were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5400 block of 70th Street West, for a loss of $90.
A theft was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 40-year-old female was arrested for
providing tobacco to a minor at BP, 5209 Vernon Ave. S.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor at Life Time Fitness in Southdale Center.
A 23-year-old female was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor at Wooden Hill Brewing Company, 7421 Bush Lake Road.
An 18-year-old female was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor at Southdale Center.
A 23-year-old female was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor at People’s Organic in Southdale Center.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for DWI at France Avenue and Hazelton Road.
A 39-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 6000 block of Arbor Lane.
June 15 – Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6100 block of Arctic Way.
A mountain bike worth $600 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
Sunglasses, documents and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Mirror Lakes Drive, for a loss of $1,095.
A wallet, credit card, cash and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Countryside Road, for a loss of $856.
Recreational equipment, camping equipment and clothing were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Tifton Drive, for a loss of $1,790.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.
June 16 – A 17-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana at Cherokee Trail and Indian Hills Pass.
Suspicious activity was reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault on the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue.
June 17 – A 33-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Highway 212 and Highway 169.
A 30-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A 31-year-old male and 36-year-old male were arrested for identity theft on the 7800 block of East Bush Lake Road.
A garage door opener was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for stealing an electric scooter worth $599 at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
June 18 – A 53-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at Highway 35W and 66th Street.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 5900 block of Xerxes Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
A portable communications device worth $800 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of York Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
A 32-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
June 19 – A 68-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 5800 block of Creek Valley Road.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4400 block of Branson Street.
Polo shirts and men’s sweatshirts were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $1,724.
A 38-year-old female was arrested for stealing merchandise worth $2,158 at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Handbags, credit cards and drugs were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5000 block of Wooddale Lane, for a loss of $400.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Saint John’s Avenue.
A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
A 65-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 47-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
