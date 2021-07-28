For July 5-11, Edina Police responded to the following reports:
July 5 – A 62-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of narcotics on Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A bike worth $350 was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Edinborough Way.
A personal injury was reported on the 6400 block of Xerxes Ave South.
A 20-year-old female was arrested for driving without insurance at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police on the 5900 block of Long Brake Trail.
A 15-year-old male was arrested for stealing an Apple Watch worth $449 at Southdale Center.
July 6 – A backpack, clothes, computer components and documents were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of Arbour Lane, for a loss of $230.
Gabapentin tablets worth $49 were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.
Identity theft was reported on the 300 block of Grove Place.
A vehicle was reported stolen on Cooper Avenue.
$180 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7600 block of France Avenue South.
July 7 – $1,100 in cash was reported stolen by trick on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
A Weber charcoal grill was reported stolen at Jerry’s Hardware, 5115 Vernon Ave., for a loss of $279.
$2,700 in cash was reported stolen by fraud on the 5000 block of Valley View Road.
A license plate worth $10 was reported stolen on the 3600 block of 65th Street West.
A bike worth $700 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Samuel Road.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 17-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
July 8 – A 44-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
Credit cards, a wallet and a Minnesota driver’s license was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Beard Avenue South, for a loss of $20.
A cellphone worth $900 was reported stolen on the 6500 block of York Avenue South.
A disturbance was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A 33-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 7600 block of York Avenue South.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 29-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
July 9 – A portable electronic communications device worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Doncaster Way.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
A men’s hybrid bike worth $275 was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.
A portable electronic communications device worth $88 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Doncaster Way.
A bike worth $600 was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
A backpack, identity documents, safety vest and other items were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Ashcroft Avenue, for a loss of $473.
Eye glasses, Apple Airpods, an Apple iPad Air 2 and other items were reported stolen on the 5000 block of Normandale Court, for a loss of $1,305.
Fraud was reported on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
Documents, cash, credit cards and handbags were reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
A leather wallet, $100 in cash, a backpack cooler and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6900 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $441.
July 10 – A 29-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at Vernon Avenue and Interlachen Boulevard.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Headphones, a watch, cash and credit cards were reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $848.
A garage door opener worth $200 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
A 16-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at Highway 100 and 77th Street West.
July 11 – A 37-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at southbound Highway 100 and 50th Street.
An adult male was arrested for violating a restraining order at Highway 212 and Highway 169.
Property damage was reported on the 4300 block of 58th Street West.
A bike worth $289 was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Gilford Drive.
License plates worth $20 were reported stolen on the 3900 block of Market Street.
Lost property was reported on the 7300 block of France Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Identity theft that occurred in Illinois was reported.
A 63-year-old male was arrested for indecent exposure at Southdale Center.
$7,100 in cash was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
