For July 5-11, Edina Police responded to the following reports:

July 5 – A 62-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of narcotics on Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.

A bike worth $350 was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Edinborough Way.

A personal injury was reported on the 6400 block of Xerxes Ave South.

A 20-year-old female was arrested for driving without insurance at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.

A 24-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police on the 5900 block of Long Brake Trail.

A 15-year-old male was arrested for stealing an Apple Watch worth $449 at Southdale Center.

July 6 – A backpack, clothes, computer components and documents were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of Arbour Lane, for a loss of $230.

Gabapentin tablets worth $49 were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.

Identity theft was reported on the 300 block of Grove Place.

A vehicle was reported stolen on Cooper Avenue.

$180 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7600 block of France Avenue South.

July 7 – $1,100 in cash was reported stolen by trick on the 7200 block of York Avenue.

A Weber charcoal grill was reported stolen at Jerry’s Hardware, 5115 Vernon Ave., for a loss of $279.

$2,700 in cash was reported stolen by fraud on the 5000 block of Valley View Road.

A license plate worth $10 was reported stolen on the 3600 block of 65th Street West.

A bike worth $700 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Samuel Road.

A 29-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.

A 17-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

July 8 – A 44-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.

Credit cards, a wallet and a Minnesota driver’s license was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Beard Avenue South, for a loss of $20.

A cellphone worth $900 was reported stolen on the 6500 block of York Avenue South.

A disturbance was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

A 33-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 7600 block of York Avenue South.

A 35-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

A 29-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

July 9 – A portable electronic communications device worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Doncaster Way.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.

Vehicle tampering was reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.

A men’s hybrid bike worth $275 was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.

A portable electronic communications device worth $88 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Doncaster Way.

A bike worth $600 was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.

A backpack, identity documents, safety vest and other items were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Ashcroft Avenue, for a loss of $473.

Eye glasses, Apple Airpods, an Apple iPad Air 2 and other items were reported stolen on the 5000 block of Normandale Court, for a loss of $1,305.

Fraud was reported on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.

Documents, cash, credit cards and handbags were reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.

A leather wallet, $100 in cash, a backpack cooler and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6900 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $441.

July 10 – A 29-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at Vernon Avenue and Interlachen Boulevard.

A 34-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

Headphones, a watch, cash and credit cards were reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $848.

A garage door opener worth $200 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.

A 16-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at Highway 100 and 77th Street West.

July 11 – A 37-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at southbound Highway 100 and 50th Street.

An adult male was arrested for violating a restraining order at Highway 212 and Highway 169.

Property damage was reported on the 4300 block of 58th Street West.

A bike worth $289 was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Gilford Drive.

License plates worth $20 were reported stolen on the 3900 block of Market Street.

Lost property was reported on the 7300 block of France Avenue South.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.

Identity theft that occurred in Illinois was reported.

A 63-year-old male was arrested for indecent exposure at Southdale Center.

$7,100 in cash was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.

