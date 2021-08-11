For July 26 through Aug. 1, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
July 26 – A 43-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100, south of Highway 62.
An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
A traffic violation was reported on the 7000 block of Washington Avenue.
A bike worth $400 was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
A tool box worth $400 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7000 block of Lanham Lane.
An adult male was arrested for driving under the influence on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A vehicle fleeing police was reported near Highway 62 and Valley View Road.
Mail was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Ewing Avenue.
July 27 – Three juvenile males were arrested for minor consumption at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
Medication worth $25 was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Woodview Court.
July 28 – $190 in documents were reported stolen by fraud on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 6900 block of York Avenue.
A 20-year-old male was arrested for stealing a cellphone worth $1,000 on the 6600 block of York Avenue.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for intending to evade motor vehicle tax at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
July 29 – $500 in documents were reported stolen on the 7500 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
$24,710 in cash was reported stolen by swindle on the 6300 block of Ewing Avenue South.
Gift cards and cash were reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $85.
A 55-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the area of 44th Street West and Curve Avenue.
July 30 – $1,876 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Edina Boulevard.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
$800 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Southcrest Drive.
An animal bite was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
July 31 – A 30-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A cellphone worth $700 was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Washington Avenue.
Aug. 1 – A 43-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at Highway 62 and France Avenue.
A 23-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 23-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100.
$50 in change was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Ewing Avenue.
Bikes and an electric scooter were reported stolen on the 5500 block of Wooddale Avenue, for a loss of $1,908.
Indecent exposure was reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue.
A bike worth $120 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Windsor Avenue.
