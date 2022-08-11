For July 25-31, Edina Police made the following contacts, according to the department’s weekly bulletin:
July 25 - A bicycle theft was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a $699 loss.
Damage to property was reported on the 5800 block of Londonberry Road.
$425 worth of computer hardware was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Dalrymple Road.
An order for protection violation was reported on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.
Shoes were reported stolen from the mail on the 6400 block of Interlachen Boulevard, for a $180 loss.
July 26 - An auto theft was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
$800 worth of building materials were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Bush Lake Road.
$50 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
A 56-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting salad and a Red Bull, a $7 total value, on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at the YMCA, 7355 York Ave.
A 35-year-old man was arrested at Halifax Avenue and 50th Street West for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after license revocation.
July 27 - A check forgery was reported at an allergy clinic on the 6500 block of York Avenue.
Property damage was reported at Edina High School.
Bicycles and a weed trimmer were reported stolen on the 4600 block of Woodland Road West, for a $1,600 loss.
June 28 - An auto theft was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A backpack and electronics were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Arden Avenue, for a $1,260 loss.
$265 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A 37-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault and various other charges.
June 29 - A domestic disturbance was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3200 block of 57th Street West.
Miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Beard Avenue, for a $545 loss.
$93 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Zenith Avenue South.
A shoplifter stole $1,899 worth of merchandise – vacuum cleaners, cooking items, tools and bedding – from Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
A 36-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $617 in clothing from Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 20-year-old was arrested for marijuana possession during a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 44th Street West.
July 30 - A 25-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
A mail theft was reported on the 6100 block of Kaymar Drive.
A $400 bike was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5800 block of Olinger Boulevard.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 66th Street West, a 22-year-old man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.
A man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 169 and Londonberry Road.
July 31 - A woman was arrested for DWI at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
Property damage was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
An individual fled police in a vehicle on the 7700 block of Highway 100.
$385 was reported stolen in a theft by swindle on the 4500 block of Arden Avenue.
A 39-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation at 50th Street West and France Avenue South.
$246 was reported stolen at McDonald’s, 3220 Southdale Circle.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A 42-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation on northbound Highway 100 north of Benton Avenue.
A man was arrested for driving after license cancellation at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.