For July 19-25, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
July 19 – A restraining order violation was reported at National Karate School, 7545 France Ave. S.
A 49-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting $64 worth of alcohol on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A bike worth $850 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
$1,339 in women’s clothing was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Property damage was reported at Southdale Center.
$1,276 in tobacco products were reported stolen at Edina Market, 7102 Amundson Ave.
July 20 – $6,870 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4900 block of Sunnyslope Road.
$12,400 in cash was reported stolen on the 6800 block of Valley View Road.
$300 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3700 block of Chowen Curve.
$262 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
$15,230 in cash was reported stolen by identity theft on the 6300 block of Timber Trail.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
$15 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
July 21 – $5,119 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Alden Drive.
Financial documents, a passport, a birth certificate and hard drives were reported stolen on the 7200 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $100.
A Cayman Island quarter, credit cards, a wallet and other items were reported stolen at Taco Libre, 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd., for a loss of $3,141.
A 2017 Honda Grom motorcycle worth $6,000 and $100 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
July 22 – A disability certificate, Ray-Ban sunglasses and an Android cell phone were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a loss of $310.
A catalytic converter worth $300 was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Walnut Drive.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for stealing $539 in merchandise at Target, 7000 York Ave.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
Costume jewelry, a USB microphone and a laptop were reported stolen on the 4000 block of Sunnyside Road, for a loss of $1,350.
Property damage was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
A 65-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 6500 block of Drew Avenue South.
A 18-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
July 23 – A driver’s license, insurance cards, debit card and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Moorland Avenue, for a loss of $63.
$100 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Wooddale Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Motor Street.
$70 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Golf Terrace.
Credit cards, a Life Time membership card and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Tower Street, for a loss of $55.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5400 block of Zenith Avenue South.
A vape pen, student ID, debit card and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5000 block of Arden Avenue, for a loss of $140.
Credit cards, a knife, a water bottle and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of Kipling Avenue, for a loss of $271.
A domestic assault was reported on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
July 24 – A 29-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Grange Road and 50th Street West.
A person fleeing police was reported in the area of Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
A 29-year-old female was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at southbound Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at 50th Street West and Wooddale Avenue.
Personal documents, personal checks and an envelope were reported stolen on the 6200 block of Ewing Avenue South.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order near Southdale Center.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near 66th Street West.
July 25 – A 17-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 33-year-old female was arrested for driving without insurance at Highway 62 and France Avenue South.
