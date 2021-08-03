For July 12-18, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
July 12 – An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Highway 169.
$13,500 in hair products were reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$30 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
A laptop worth $2,000 was reported stolen at Authentic Brand, 4600 77th St.
A computer and keyboard were reported stolen on the 4600 block of 77th Street West, for a loss of $2,599.
$405 in cash was reported stolen at Prana, 3926 50th St. W.
A portable electronic communications device worth $700 was reported stolen at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W.
A handicap disability placard was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
July 13 – An animal bite was reported on the 6500 block of Cherokee Trail.
An Apple iPhone 11 worth $649 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of York Ave. S.
Two gold chains worth a total of $10,000 were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A fire was reported on the 4700 block of Southview Lane.
An adult male was arrested for threats of violence on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
An Apple iBook, Minnesota driver’s license and other items were reported stolen on the 6400 block of Barrie Road, for a loss of $3,650.
July 14 – $200 in cash was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Amundson Avenue.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at 64th Street West and Valley View Road.
July 15 – A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Colony Way.
A women’s tri-bike worth $3,000 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
Property damage was reported at Utley Park, 4501 50th St. W.
July 16 – A 60-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
Multiple purses, sandals and a shawl were reported stolen at Louis Vuitton in the Galleria, for a loss of $8,660.
$1,562 in cash was reported stolen through identity theft on the 6000 block of Abbott Avenue.
Credit cards, cash and other personal items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Abbott Avenue South, for a loss of $300.
Jewelry and a jewelry box were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $5,550.
A catalytic converter worth $3,300 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Lincoln Drive.
A theft was reported at Southdale Center.
A bike worth $450 was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A wallet and headphones were reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at the Galleria.
Cash and a cash register were reported stolen at Edina Market, 7102 Amundson Ave., for a loss of $1,100.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for driving after revocation on the 4500 block of 50th Street West.
Cleaning products and cosmetics were reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave., for a loss of $200.
July 17 – A 35-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on York Avenue near Hazelton Boulevard.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
A package with $100 in household goods was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Gleason Road.
A 31-year-old male and 37-year-old female were arrested for unlawful possession of a pistol on the 7500 block of York Avenue.
July 18 – An intoxicated driver was reported at the intersection of St. Johns Avenue and Tower Street.
