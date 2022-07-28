For July 11-17, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
July 11 – A power cord worth $562 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of Eden Avenue.
Tools and vehicle parts were reported stolen from a vehicle at Peter’s Billiards, 7685 Parklawn Ave., for a loss of $5,580.
A theft by swindle was reported on the 5500 block of Hansen Road.
A burglary was reported on the 4600 block of Concord Terrace.
A bike worth $700 was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Halifax Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 5300 block of 78th Street West.
A fire alarm was reported on the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue.
$2,200 was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen on the 4800 block of Sunnyside Road.
A 43-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
July 12 – A theft was reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for a violation of driving with an alcohol restriction at 70th Street and Highway 100.
July 13 – A laptop, Nike shoes and a backpack were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3200 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $620.
Property damage was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
A bike worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
A bike worth $170 was reported stolen on the 4300 block of 66th Street West.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for third-degree drug possession at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
July 14 – A 14-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle at 31st Avenue South and 57th Street.
$135 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
Documents and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6400 block of Colony Way, for a loss of $25.
Property damage and theft of $150 in fuel was reported on the 4400 block of 76th Street West.
$1,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4500 block of 77th Street West.
$3,088 was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Shoplifting was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
July 15 – A 59-year-old male was arrested for stealing a shopping cart and consumable goods on the 3900 block of 50th Street.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Limerick Lane.
A diamond ring and wedding ring were stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $2,700.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for misdemeanor vehicle tax evasion on westbound Highway 62, west of Highway 169.
A 59-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on northbound France Avenue South, south of 66th Street West.
A wallet, cologne, debit card and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center, for a loss of $279.
July 16 – A 30-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Eyeglasses were reported stolen at Pearl Vision, 3333 Hazelton Road, for a loss of $1,496.
A 15-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
$56 worth of merchandise was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100, south of 66th Street West.
July 17 – A 51-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100, south of 66th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
$300 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
An adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Interstate 35W and 82nd Street West.
